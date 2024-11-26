The Underrated And Affordable Bayside Neighborhood For Florida Nightlife Instead Of Ocean Drive

With its distinctive art deco architecture and hip vibe, Miami Beach (an oddly perfect location for a workation) is one of the East Coast's hottest islands, and when you're visiting, the place to be is South Beach, home to the world-famous Ocean Drive. Wall-to-wall restaurants, clubs, bars, and beautiful historic buildings make it a spot not to be missed. However, the constant gridlock, tourists packed like sardines, and challenging parking make visiting the area tricky on busy nights and weekends. Luckily, the locals know where to go when Ocean Drive gets to be a bit much.

On the other side of Miami Beach, overlooking the bayside, is the community of Sunset Harbour. The chic development, located about 2.5 miles from Ocean Drive, is still distinctly South Beach but ranks a few notches lower on the chaos scale. Overlooked by high-rise condos and townhomes, the streets here are lined with boutique shops, eateries, bars, and fine-dining restaurants that wrap around a large plaza called Sunset Harbour Shops.

Of course, Sunset Harbour has a different vibe. People live here, and there's a more equitable mix of locals and tourists. You're just as likely to see a family headed to the supermarket as you are to cross paths with merrymakers looking for their next cold one. In short, it's more subdued than the touristy spots on South Beach, and that can be a good thing.

