The Underrated And Affordable Bayside Neighborhood For Florida Nightlife Instead Of Ocean Drive
With its distinctive art deco architecture and hip vibe, Miami Beach (an oddly perfect location for a workation) is one of the East Coast's hottest islands, and when you're visiting, the place to be is South Beach, home to the world-famous Ocean Drive. Wall-to-wall restaurants, clubs, bars, and beautiful historic buildings make it a spot not to be missed. However, the constant gridlock, tourists packed like sardines, and challenging parking make visiting the area tricky on busy nights and weekends. Luckily, the locals know where to go when Ocean Drive gets to be a bit much.
On the other side of Miami Beach, overlooking the bayside, is the community of Sunset Harbour. The chic development, located about 2.5 miles from Ocean Drive, is still distinctly South Beach but ranks a few notches lower on the chaos scale. Overlooked by high-rise condos and townhomes, the streets here are lined with boutique shops, eateries, bars, and fine-dining restaurants that wrap around a large plaza called Sunset Harbour Shops.
Of course, Sunset Harbour has a different vibe. People live here, and there's a more equitable mix of locals and tourists. You're just as likely to see a family headed to the supermarket as you are to cross paths with merrymakers looking for their next cold one. In short, it's more subdued than the touristy spots on South Beach, and that can be a good thing.
A quieter side of South Beach
There's no denying that the Sunset Harbour neighborhood is quieter than the more well-known spots along Ocean Drive and Lincoln Avenue. Part of this is because it's a smaller area with fewer activities and things to do. It's also not on the beach — perhaps a detractor for some, but a bonus for others. Instead, Sunset Harbour is on the island's bayside and offers striking views of the Venetian Isles and downtown Miami across the Intracoastal Waterway. In some ways, the area feels a little like the scenic waterfront shops at Florida's Bayside Marketplace.
But none of this means Sunset Harbor lags in the fun department. There's no lack of places to eat and hang out, with visitors and residents able to take their pick of sushi, pizza, cafes, health food restaurants, fresh fish, or snazzy bars. There are also fitness centers, yoga studios, and spas, and you can even rent a paddleboard from Biscayne Bay Paddle. Its distance from the Miami Beach hotspots means that things are not only a bit less crowded but even a little more affordable.
Nightlife in Sunset Harbour is no less varied but carries a mellower theme compared to the rest of the island. Bay Club is the spot to head to for a lively crowd every evening, with game nights, comedy, and occasional karaoke. For a more personal experience in a classy speakeasy, visit the Monterrey Bar at The Standard.
Finding the local secrets in Sunset Harbour
Sunset Harbour is a small enclave wedged on the northwest end of South Beach, framed by the Venetian Causeway, Alton Road, and the waterfront. Parking is easy to find, thanks to a large city garage and streetside options. On a normal afternoon, it's only about a 20-minute drive from Miami Beach to Ocean Drive; of course, on a busy Friday night, those 2.5 miles could take much, much longer.
One of the nicest things about Sunset Harbour is that, despite its smaller crowds, it's still near those parts of town. Have you ever wanted to visit the busy areas, but you don't really want to stay in the thick of it? Sunset Harbour offers a neighborhood feel — you could live in a place like this, really — without the headaches of constantly dealing with one of America's best party cities. But when the mood strikes, Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive are but a short walk or ride share away. Plus, there are several hotels right in the area, including the Kimpton Hotel Palomar and The Residence Inn South Beach.
While Sunset Harbour may lack a famous beach and boardwalk, it does have the lovely Maurice Gibb Memorial Park right on its waterfront. The site is currently undergoing rehabilitation, but the new park, with fishing piers, a dog park, walking paths, and shade trees, promises to be a huge draw for the area, promising to be one of the premier spots to catch the sunset in southeast Florida.