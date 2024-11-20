Dine Atop A Helipad & Get Panoramic City Views Of Doha At This Luxurious Marriott Resort
It's no surprise that Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is considered the epitome of the lavish travel experience — look no further than its luxurious airport with the largest first-class lounge in the world. However, the neighboring country of Qatar and its capital city of Doha may be giving the Emirates a run for its money.
This small Middle Eastern country on the Arabian Peninsula has steadily grown in popularity. In 2023, a total of 328,000 foreign travelers visited Qatar for a tourist increase of 25% from the year before. While the country's history stretches back millennia, the capital of Doha is relatively new. It was founded during the 1820s. Today Doha is one of the most architecturally futuristic cities in the Middle East with magnificent museums and opulent skyscrapers.
And if you've been diligently saving up your Marriott Bonvoy membership points, it might be time to use them on a stay at one of the most prestigious resorts in Qatar. The global hotel chain, which recently debuted its new property in Laïla, Seychelles, opened the rebranded JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha. With exquisite restaurants to a rooftop helipad, the JW Marriott Marquis offers guests a truly one-of-a-kind stay in this exotic metropolis.
Enjoy holistic treatments in an urban oasis
The JW Marriott Marquis has an impressive 272 guest rooms, 38 luxury suites, 60 clubrooms, and 42 individual apartments. The rooms are infused with an earth-tone palette of color — muted beige, orange brass, mocha brown, and sand dune gold — bringing elements of the Arabian landscape indoors. The accommodations are the pinnacle of splendor and comfort, with downy-soft beds and marble bathrooms. Each of the suites also has floor-to-ceiling windows that open the space to breathtaking views of the city's skyline. However, guests might not spend much time in these rooms given the resort's range of amenities.
The award-winning Quan Spa offers facials, scrubs, bathing rituals, massages, and more. At the end of a custom treatment, take a revitalizing dip in the facility's oxygenated hydrotonic pool that detoxes the body with its cleansing waterfall and hydro jets. If you're traveling with family, reserve a private cabana at the expansive 2,000-square-meter pool deck surrounded by palm trees and manicured gardens.
Dine privately with a panoramic perspective
The JW Marriott Marquis has a plethora of restaurants with different cuisines to satiate any traveling foodie. The hotel's dining establishments are Sridan, Fuego, The Den, La Maison Martinez, Shanghai Club, Amaru, and 42 Oak & Smoke. At these restaurants, you can order dishes from all over the world while taking in the Doha skyline from the 43rd floor.
If you desire an even better view, reserve private dining on the resort's rooftop helipad. From there, you'll get a panoramic perspective of the city. On the rooftop, guests are treated to an extraordinary evening, with specially selected Arabic dishes. Guests enjoy majlis seating — a traditional arrangement of soft cushions and couches around a low table — while watching the violet and orange hues of the sunset fade over the horizon. This magnificent venue can be reserved for a variety of occasions, from wedding ceremonies to business meetings. However, it's important to note that reservations need to be made months in advance.
Access to the attractions of Doha's West Bay district
The JW Marriott Marquis is located in the West Bay business district of Doha, so there are plenty of attractions to explore nearby, including the Al Hazm Mall. Its name means "the higher ground" in Arabic, and the mall certainly lives up to that expectation. Modeled after Milan's Galeria Vittorio Emanuele II, the complex is constructed out of Tuscan marble and Palestinian stone. It contains a carefully curated selection of high fashion boutiques. In between shopping excursions, be sure to visit the Al Hazm Cultural Center, an ornate library with stacks of well preserved manuscripts, novels, and encyclopedias from around the world.
Travel back in time in the maze-like Katara Cultural Village, an eye-catching landmark that retains the architectural style and heritage of the ancient Bedouin tribes that once inhabited the region. Take a stroll along the Corniche promenade for scenic views of the city, including the iconic silhouettes from Tornado Tower and Burj Doha. On your walk you're sure to come across the beige, castle-like structure that is the Museum of Islamic Art. Constructed in 2008, this museum exhibits one of world's most comprehensive collections of Islamic art.
If you're looking for waterfront relaxation or recreation, West Bay has several beaches perfect for soaking up the sea and the sun. Active travelers can kayak and jet ski on the waters of the gulf. Those wanting a more leisurely time on the water can book a sunset or moonlight boat cruise from the harbor. With the endless possibilities in and around the JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, your stay at this luxury resort promises to be a dazzling adventure. While you're in the region, consider visiting another Arabian Sea paradise in Oman.