Dine Atop A Helipad & Get Panoramic City Views Of Doha At This Luxurious Marriott Resort

It's no surprise that Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is considered the epitome of the lavish travel experience — look no further than its luxurious airport with the largest first-class lounge in the world. However, the neighboring country of Qatar and its capital city of Doha may be giving the Emirates a run for its money.

This small Middle Eastern country on the Arabian Peninsula has steadily grown in popularity. In 2023, a total of 328,000 foreign travelers visited Qatar for a tourist increase of 25% from the year before. While the country's history stretches back millennia, the capital of Doha is relatively new. It was founded during the 1820s. Today Doha is one of the most architecturally futuristic cities in the Middle East with magnificent museums and opulent skyscrapers.

And if you've been diligently saving up your Marriott Bonvoy membership points, it might be time to use them on a stay at one of the most prestigious resorts in Qatar. The global hotel chain, which recently debuted its new property in Laïla, Seychelles, opened the rebranded JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha. With exquisite restaurants to a rooftop helipad, the JW Marriott Marquis offers guests a truly one-of-a-kind stay in this exotic metropolis.

