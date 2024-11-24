Experience Zambia's Breathtaking Victoria Falls Aboard A Unique And Luxurious Steam Train
There are your regular bucket list destinations, and then there are the once-in-a-lifetime dream vacations that you plan out for years before ever stepping on the plane. But even though some far-flung corners of the globe feel worlds apart, you can make your dream vacation a little more accessible by finding some unexpected means of seeing the sights. And what better way to see a country than by a scenic train ride? You can find these types of tours all over the world, but if you're an adventurous traveler looking to explore Zambia, one of the best ways to do that is by booking a vintage train ride aboard the Royal Livingstone Express that will take you to see the glorious Victoria Falls.
Victoria Falls sits on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe in southern Africa, along the Zambezi River. On the Zimbabwe side, the falls are in the Victoria Falls National Park, but in Zambia, it lies in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park. The name "Victoria Falls" comes from a Kalolo-Lozi phrase describing them as "The Smoke That Thunders," and the famous waterfall certainly earned that title. Victoria Falls is twice the size of Niagara Falls and is considered the world's largest sheet of falling water. At its highest flow, over 17 million cubic feet of water goes over the falls every minute, and it truly is a breathtaking sight to behold. Luckily, one of the easiest ways to see it is through one of Royal Livingstone Express' train ride itineraries.
Board the Royal Livingstone Dinner Express Train for an unforgettable ride
The Royal Livingstone Express is a luxurious, vintage 1930s steam train that makes its way up the restored Mulobezi rail line to Victoria Falls Bridge along the Zambezi River. Guests will be treated to incredible views of the surroundings while enjoying a delicious five-course meal replete with local wines, welcome drinks, and dessert. The train ride lasts about four hours, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the winter and 5 p.m. in the summer. The excursion picks up and ends at the Royal Livingstone Hotel, and pricing includes dinner, beverages, and hotel transfers (depending on who you book with). Although most train excursions happen on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, there has also historically been a Sunday lunch run in the winter, but availability is always subject to change.
Each train has a maximum occupancy of 92 passengers, so it's best to book early to avoid tickets selling out. Tickets can be booked in several ways, such as through touring companies like Viator or Bushtracks Africa. Prices vary based on the company but are generally between $150 and $300 per person. The dress code for the train ride is smart casual. In addition to Victoria Falls, this train ride allows you to see parts of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park. This relatively small park — which runs along the Zambezi River for just 7.4 miles — has plenty of beautiful vistas and chances to see wildlife like elephants, rhinos, zebras, giraffes, impala, and more. All in all, not a bad way to see the thrilling Victoria Falls, Africa's adventure capital.
Other things to explore in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park and Zambia
Victoria Falls is certainly the highlight of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, but there are many other things to see beyond the confines of a vintage dining car. The park itself is not difficult to get to from the town of Livingstone, so visitors can easily take a safari through the park on foot, via their own vehicles, or through a local safari company to see the various animals that live in the area. This national park is particularly known for its elephants, especially during the dry season, and its small population of rare white rhinos. The park is not home to any predators, but precautions should still be observed when touring the park. If you're looking for more thrills, visitors can book helicopter tours, bungee jumping, or ride a giant swing over the Batoka Gorge.
Outside of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, there are even more things to do to discover Zambia. Aside from the many game drives, wildlife excursions, and safaris that you can book, if you go to Kasanka National Park in the fall and early winter, you may be able to catch the Kasanka bat migration — the largest mammal migration on earth, where you can see about 10 million fruit bats come to the park. Or, you can visit Kafue National Park, the largest park in the country, to see the wildlife on the Busanga Plains. Keep in mind that this area is home to a number of predators and is, therefore, one of the world's most dangerous parks. If you're unsure, it's always safer to go with an expert guide.