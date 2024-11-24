Experience Zambia's Breathtaking Victoria Falls Aboard A Unique And Luxurious Steam Train

Victoria Falls is certainly the highlight of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, but there are many other things to see beyond the confines of a vintage dining car. The park itself is not difficult to get to from the town of Livingstone, so visitors can easily take a safari through the park on foot, via their own vehicles, or through a local safari company to see the various animals that live in the area. This national park is particularly known for its elephants, especially during the dry season, and its small population of rare white rhinos. The park is not home to any predators, but precautions should still be observed when touring the park. If you're looking for more thrills, visitors can book helicopter tours, bungee jumping, or ride a giant swing over the Batoka Gorge.

Outside of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, there are even more things to do to discover Zambia. Aside from the many game drives, wildlife excursions, and safaris that you can book, if you go to Kasanka National Park in the fall and early winter, you may be able to catch the Kasanka bat migration — the largest mammal migration on earth, where you can see about 10 million fruit bats come to the park. Or, you can visit Kafue National Park, the largest park in the country, to see the wildlife on the Busanga Plains. Keep in mind that this area is home to a number of predators and is, therefore, one of the world's most dangerous parks. If you're unsure, it's always safer to go with an expert guide.

