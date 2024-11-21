Find The Ultimate Blend Of Historic Charm And Nature In A Picturesque New Hampshire City
In a state home to fabulous fall foliage tours and North America's first aerial tramway, travelers can experience a captivating city full of history and scenery. If you're looking for a vacation getaway heavy on natural beauty and historical intrigue, plan a trip to the one and only Concord, New Hampshire.
As New Hampshire's capital city, Concord invites visitors to explore a treasure trove of modern and old-school New England attractions. In one day, sightseers can bounce between historical sites like the New Hampshire State House to halls of scientific advancements at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Outdoors, adventurers can appreciate Concord's natural wonders at the Susan N. McLane Audubon Center and Silk Farm Wildlife Sanctuary. From summer through fall, you can also stop by the family-owned Carter Hill Orchard to pick apples, blueberries, and peaches. With so much packed in this small East Coast city, these fun stops and intriguing landmarks are just the start of your Concord experience.
Discover Concord's best historical sites and museums
Once a hub for mining granite, Concord is a city rich with historical landmarks and fascinating museums. Begin your journey through New Hampshire's past by visiting the Pierce Manse. Welcoming visitors for guided tours from May to October, this preserved home was where America's 14th president, Franklin Pierce, lived with his wife and children. Nearly demolished in 1971, the site now gives visitors a glimpse into 1840s life. The attraction is typically open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open for private tours during off-hours at a rate of $15 per person.
About a mile from The Pierce Manse, continue your historical outing with a visit to the New Hampshire State House. This free-to-visit building is the nation's oldest continuously occupied legislative chambers. In front of the State House, travelers will find a replica Liberty Bell near a statue of former President Pierce. Inside the building, a visitor center welcomes people from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. When you visit, ask if any tour guides are available, and you might just be treated to an information-packed trip through the House.
After touring these historical sites, make time to check out the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Marked by a massive rocket replica in the plaza out front, this museum transports you from Concord's historical streets into the vast majesty of space. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, the Center provides visitors a gateway to the stars via hands-on exhibits, simulators, and planetarium shows.
Where to go for natural beauty in Concord
Get to know Concord's flora and fauna at some of the region's outdoorsy attractions. For an up-close-and-personal experience with interesting animal species, visit the Susan N. McLane Audubon Center and Silk Farm Wildlife Sanctuary. Featuring a room devoted to reptiles, pollinator gardens, and a raptor habitat, the center will delight visitors with a love for scaly critters and feathered friends. The destination also includes the Silk Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, where three miles of trails invite hikers to search for local bird species. For $5, visitors can rent binoculars from the center and elevate their birdwatching experience.
Next, check off one of your fall bucket list activities at Carter Hill Orchard. Seasonal pick-your-own produce offerings let families gather bags full of apples in autumn or blueberries and peaches in the summer. The orchard's apples fuel the Carter Hill cider press, which produces the cider guests can enjoy on-site. Buy some donuts, cookies, or pies to take home at the Carter Hill Orchard bakery.