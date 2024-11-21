Find The Ultimate Blend Of Historic Charm And Nature In A Picturesque New Hampshire City

Once a hub for mining granite, Concord is a city rich with historical landmarks and fascinating museums. Begin your journey through New Hampshire's past by visiting the Pierce Manse. Welcoming visitors for guided tours from May to October, this preserved home was where America's 14th president, Franklin Pierce, lived with his wife and children. Nearly demolished in 1971, the site now gives visitors a glimpse into 1840s life. The attraction is typically open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open for private tours during off-hours at a rate of $15 per person.

About a mile from The Pierce Manse, continue your historical outing with a visit to the New Hampshire State House. This free-to-visit building is the nation's oldest continuously occupied legislative chambers. In front of the State House, travelers will find a replica Liberty Bell near a statue of former President Pierce. Inside the building, a visitor center welcomes people from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. When you visit, ask if any tour guides are available, and you might just be treated to an information-packed trip through the House.

After touring these historical sites, make time to check out the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Marked by a massive rocket replica in the plaza out front, this museum transports you from Concord's historical streets into the vast majesty of space. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, the Center provides visitors a gateway to the stars via hands-on exhibits, simulators, and planetarium shows.

