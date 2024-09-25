These Are The Best Fall Foliage Tours Across New England, According To Reviews

When autumn arrives in New England, travelers from all over the world come to admire its scenic swaths of trees naturally embellished with red, orange, and gold. This is understandable, since this area's seasonally enhanced expanses of wooded terrain are incredibly picturesque, making it one of the best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage. Visitors and locals who take a New England tour at this time of year enjoy a fleeting opportunity to more deeply appreciate the beauty of this uniquely historic American region renowned for its covered bridges, natural landmarks, and quaint towns.

Advertisement

Be awestruck by autumn's colorful allure by joining a tour that highlights New England's fall foliage, including journeys by road, rail, and boat — along with some active outings of hiking and biking. This list includes extended excursions lasting days and encompassing a multitude of wilderness sites and iconic communities, while others are day trips or brief outings aboard vintage vehicles. However, all of the following tour providers have earned glowing reviews and high average scores on multiple reputable platforms; learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.