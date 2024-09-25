These Are The Best Fall Foliage Tours Across New England, According To Reviews
When autumn arrives in New England, travelers from all over the world come to admire its scenic swaths of trees naturally embellished with red, orange, and gold. This is understandable, since this area's seasonally enhanced expanses of wooded terrain are incredibly picturesque, making it one of the best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage. Visitors and locals who take a New England tour at this time of year enjoy a fleeting opportunity to more deeply appreciate the beauty of this uniquely historic American region renowned for its covered bridges, natural landmarks, and quaint towns.
Be awestruck by autumn's colorful allure by joining a tour that highlights New England's fall foliage, including journeys by road, rail, and boat — along with some active outings of hiking and biking. This list includes extended excursions lasting days and encompassing a multitude of wilderness sites and iconic communities, while others are day trips or brief outings aboard vintage vehicles. However, all of the following tour providers have earned glowing reviews and high average scores on multiple reputable platforms; learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.
New England Excursions
This Boston-based company provides popular day trips taking visitors from Beantown to storied Massachusetts destinations like Martha's Vineyard and Salem — but during autumn, New England Excursions offers 12-hour fall-foliage safaris that cross state lines to explore the forested White Mountains of New Hampshire. Along the way, the tour van pulls over for breakfast at the Granite State's charming 200-year-old town of Hooksett on the Merrimack River, before plying the Kancamagus Highway through the White Mountains dressed up in shades of scarlet and sepia. Multiple stops provide opportunities for brief hikes to varied vista points overlooking waterfalls and ponds that reflect autumn's glory, before an extended visit to the rustic village of North Conway near Mount Washington, New England's highest peak.
This tour garners overwhelmingly positive reviews on Tripadvisor, where a commenter from the U.K. said that the guide "was extremely helpful and knowledgeable about the region, as he has walked many of its trails and led tours for seven years." New England Excursions earns similarly glowing reviews on GetYourGuide — one customer enthused that "seeing the leaves in the fall in New England had always been on my bucket list. This tour was an amazing, stress-free way to experience it." The tour includes hotel pickup and drop-off in Boston, as well as bottled water and snacks.
Downeast Scenic Railroad
Every fall, the community of Ellsworth — located just inland from Acadia National Park along coastal Maine — hosts the Autumn Gold festival to showcase the area's temporarily multicolored wooded landscapes. In coordination with this celebration, the Downeast Scenic Railroad provides Autumn Gold Train Rides, taking passengers on a nearly two-hour round-trip journey along a leafy line dating back to 1884. Ride aboard immaculately restored passenger cars pulled by a vintage locomotive during these eagerly anticipated sightseeing trips, praised for their "variety of scenic views" by a reviewer on Facebook.
The Downeast Scenic Railroad is also praised as a top Ellsworth attraction on Tripadvisor, with one recent commenter from Canada praising the staff as "very helpful and friendly." The Autumn Gold rides typically take place on the last weekend in September. However, even if you can't make it to this event, the railway's kid-friendly Pumpkin Train Rides offer similar autumnal scenery in mid-October — and Downeast provides summertime excursions every Saturday and Sunday beginning in late May.
Great Bike Tours
Cut through crisp air on two wheels while admiring New England's autumn palette up close by taking the Vermont Fall Foliage Bike Vacation offered thrice annually by Great Bike Tours. This highly rated specialized tour provider offers guided cycling odysseys in varied locations ranging from the Florida Keys to New Zealand, and each excursion comes complete with usage of the company's well-maintained bicycles and must-have biking gear. This particular tour takes participants through several countryside stretches of the Green Mountain State as its color morphs into brown, before venturing through several isles of Lake Champlain.
Great Bike Tours earns almost-perfect reviews on Google, with one Vermont Fall Foliage rider commenting that "the accommodations, routes, and equipment were excellent." The company also scores overwhelmingly well on Tripadvisor; another participant from the Vermont journey said that "the scenery was fantastic, with the changing leaves and beautiful small villages and farms that we saw from our bikes." Other elements of this tour that earned praise were stops for berry picking and maple syrup tasting — and the adventure also includes hikes and country store visits, along with opportunities to enjoy locally made cheese and microbrews.
Classic Harbor Line Boston
Leave Boston's metropolitan bustle behind with a leisurely feast aboard the Northern Lights, a spacious motor yacht evocative of the sumptuous seagoing vessels of a century ago. Classic Harbor Line Boston offers an assortment of voyages that showcase Beantown's historic waterfront, including sailboat rides and sunset excursions. However, the company's Fall Foliage Brunch Cruise provides an especially enjoyable way to view the colorful leaves of Boston Harbor's tree-lined shorefront stretches while sipping mimosas and helping yourself to the onboard buffet.
Passengers will experience an era of past elegance aboard the Northern Lights, a timeless ship styled like a classic pleasure boat of the 1920s and featuring an open top deck as well as a large enclosed cabin. Reviewers on GetYourGuide rate this gourmand's getaway of the fall season fondly, with one U.K.-based reviewer praising its "great value for money" and satisfying food selection. Meanwhile, Classic Harbor Line consistently earns positive feedback on Google, where another brunch-cruise customer especially recommends the ship's "cinnamon rolls, potatoes, and salmon."
Railroad Museum of New England
Less than a two-hour drive from New York City, Connecticut's charming town of Thomaston is a peaceful community tucked amid wooded hills that portray fall's pigmentation fantastically. Here the Railroad Museum of New England transports visitors to bygone times by offering themed rides aboard multiple classes of well-preserved passenger cars from decades ago, such as the 90-minute Autumn Colors Limited excursion. This trip begins at Thomaston Station and passes over a dam before the tracks follow the sylvan Naugatuck River to a stop at Connecticut's own Fascia's chocolate factory.
Riders in the deluxe lounge car that dates back to the 1920s can enhance the experience by enjoying potent potables while relaxing in plush armchairs. The Railroad Museum of New England scores highly on Google overall; one Autumn Colors Limited passenger who left a five-star review stated that "the restored train and station were wonderful." Furthermore, Tripadvisor reviews recommend this museum as one of the best destinations in Thomaston, with the organization's Santa Express and Easter Bunny Express rides also getting glowing feedback.
Experience Rhode Island
America's smallest state has big appeal when fall's colors are on full display. Enjoy a wide range of rural attractions with the Autumn in New England tour provided by Experience Rhode Island, a family-owned company based in Providence. After a bus ride along serene country roads, excursionists disembark to enjoy a journey on a horse-drawn wagon through a forest resplendent with variegated vegetation, and the outdoorsy fun continues while picking apples at a lovely farm.
The tour also provides passengers with a photo-taking opportunity at Rhode Island's last covered bridge that's accessible to the public and includes a visit to Jerimoth Hill, the state's highest peak. According to a five-star review on Viator, the guide "was incredible and very knowledgeable. We had a wonderful day visiting different places and learning the history of Rhode Island." The company can also boast predominantly positive feedback on Tripadvisor, with another reviewer stating that during this tour focused on Ocean State sites amid fall foliage, "there was a nice variety in our touring spots and ample time to enjoy each place."
Coastal Maine Photo Tours
While the shoreline of Maine offers an abundance of picture-perfect locations — making this one of the country's most underrated beach wedding destinations — Coastal Maine Photo Tours heads west every autumn to provide dedicated shutterbugs with an annual multi-day excursion to capture incredible images of colorful arboreal splendor. This specialized company leads the Fall Foliage Photo Workshop as more of a New England nature safari than a conventional tour, with groups no larger than eight participants and an itinerary that changes yearly to provide new settings for returning clientele. Short hikes along well-established trails bring photographers of all skill levels to majestic waterfalls and river valleys, and the experienced guide provides advice on demand for framing ideal compositions of covered bridges and other iconic scenery of the region.
After a few days in western Maine, the group continues on to New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest to record even more autumnal majesty, and the itinerary also includes free time in countryside communities. Coastal Maine Photo Tours has a nearly unblemished positive score on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer who took the Fall Foliage tour exclaiming that "we went to some incredible, out-of-the-way places that I wouldn't have been able to find on my own." Similarly, on Google, the total average of ratings is just a hair shy of five out of five stars, and on that platform, one Fall Foliage workshop participant made a comment that "even if I had not taken any photo, just seeing all the colors was worth it."
New England Trips
With a special focus on historic attractions, the Fall Foliage and History bus tour offered by New England Trips is an excursion for those fascinated by America's past. After being picked up at one of several central hotels of Boston, guests are first taken to the sites of significant Revolutionary War battlefields at Lexington and Concord — the latter town featuring one of the oldest inns in the U.S. — before continuing to Old Sturbridge Village, an open-air history museum depicting life in New England from the early 1800s, complete with waterwheel-powered mills and functioning farms. After three hours of roaming this time-transcending site enlivened by the autumnal spectacle of its many trees, day-trippers enjoy Massachusetts countryside views during the ride back to Boston.
Feedback about this tour on Viator is highly favorable. One reviewer stated on this platform that despite already possessing considerable knowledge about Revolutionary War history, "I learned a lot of fascinating details I had never known, especially about the Boston Tea Party and the events in Lexington." Google also features plenty of positive assessments for the offerings of New England Trips, which also include single-day voyages to Martha's Vineyard and journeys to the southern coast of Maine.
Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad
New Hampshire's delightful town of Meredith is a hidden gem tucked away on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, featuring relaxed waterfront restaurants and an active local arts scene. This is also where the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad's Fall Foliage Trains depart for four-hour adventures that include a crossing of the Ashland High Trestle — a vertigo-inspiring stretch of elevated track providing panoramic views of the colorful woodlands and a pond far below — before traversing a 200-acre deer farm. Then the train stops at a wooden-walled inn where passengers disembark for an autumnal buffet feast of roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, butternut squash, and more.
Next, the train heads south to visit the historic rail depot in Ashland for tours provided by guides wearing 19th-century getups, before rolling back to Meredith Station along the edge of Lake Waukewan. With so many activities included in this Granite State Scenic Railway half-day escapade, it's no wonder that the tour provider earns top reviews on Google, with one approving commenter saying that "the fall scenic ride was amazing. My eight-year-old son absolutely loved it." The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad also offers a Turkey Dinner Train during autumn that departs in the late afternoon, but still provides lovely lakeside views before sunset.
Casco Bay Custom Charters
For a coastal Maine experience that offers both local color and luxury, step aboard a meticulously restored wooden lobster boat built in 1969 to weigh anchor for a private New England Fall Foliage excursion in Portland Harbor, provided by Casco Bay Custom Charters. This company offers a wide range of unforgettable experiences at sea — from sunset dinner cruises to full-service elopements on Fortland Island — and this voyage of discovery along Maine's rocky shore includes a visit to the state's most historic lighthouse, as well as plenty of tree-lined waterfront scenery often occupied by seals, seabirds, and other fascinating fauna. Additionally, the tour can be upgraded to include catering and unlimited drinks.
Up to six passengers can join each two-hour outing, overseen by a professional captain and a dedicated steward. On Viator, nearly every review of this experience is five-star, with a customer reporting that "we had a fantastic time, the crew were amazing and the sights were incredible." This sentiment is echoed on Tripadvisor, with one review of the tour commending the views of fall colors, adding that "we saw beautiful landscapes, sea lions, and a bald eagle. So glad we had this experience!"
Mount Washington Cog Railway
The precipitous slopes of Mount Washington shouldn't be taken lightly — this is where hardcore adventurers attempt to cross the Presidential Traverse, New Hampshire's dangerous mountain hike that has reportedly claimed some 150 lives over the years. Thankfully, there's a much less hazardous (yet still adventurous) way to ascend New England's highest peak: riding the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Since 1869, this extraordinarily steep train line has chugged uphill for the sake of pleasure-seeking sightseers, and to this day it remains one of the Granite State's most hair-raising draws.
Round-trip journeys to the summit take about three hours, but every autumn, passengers can ride part of the way up the peak and back in half that time aboard the Foliage Viewing Steam Special, stopping at the Waumbek Station's elevation of 4,000 feet. Here passengers can enjoy vistas stretching to Canada's border, if the skies are clear. Some less-than-ecstatic Mount Washington Cog Railway reviews on Yelp pertain to clouds that hindered visibility during visits, but this historic attraction still scores four out of five stars overall — and at least every reviewer came back alive.
Sleeping Giant State Park
Low-key Connecticut is the state that's unexpectedly one of the best hiking spots across the U.S., and during autumn this status is upgraded by the dazzling array of hues that enlivens the tree canopies of its enchanting parklands. One such nature preserve is Sleeping Giant State Park, named after a miniature mountain range with a striking resemblance to a snoozing behemoth, and every year the guided Fall Foliage Hike here is a valuable opportunity to not only cherish New England's color-changing leaves but to also understand how this process comes about. Sponsored by the century-old Sleeping Giant Park Association, the hike is led by a retired U.S. Forest Service tree expert, who explains the botanical activities behind this eye-catching cycle of deciduous life.
Sleeping Giant State Park gets good ratings on Tripadvisor, with one fairly enthusiastic commenter offering praise for a Fall Foliage Hike while noting that "the various trails leading up to the top of Sleeping Giant are beautiful this time of year." The park gets similarly high marks on Yelp, with several reviews remarking on the stone tower at the peak that resembles a medieval castle. The guided Fall Foliage Hike, which is the only excursion on this list that is free, usually takes place in late October. Advance registration is required and opens up about one month before the event.
Charles River Boat Company
Boston's tree-lined Charles River Esplanade has been a cherished gathering place since pre-Columbian times. While this modern parkland's manicured appearance and panorama of MIT facilities across the waterway in Cambridge are certainly a far cry from how this region's native people would have seen this environment in a state of pristine beauty, the fall season's transition of leaves gradually changing from green to golden was surely also appreciated ages ago. Nowadays you can catch a glimpse of the esplanade's timeless autumnal beauty by boarding one of the 90-minute Fall Foliage Cruises offered by the Charles River Boat Company.
This enterprise offers quite a few tours along Boston's storied waterfront, racking up a prodigious array of approving reviews on Tripadvisor. One commenter from Illinois who took the Fall Foliage Cruise was "surprised by the amount of information we received about Boston and the architecture," while another review expressed that "our bartender not only made the most delicious apple-cider mimosa we have ever had, he was also very smart and provided a lot of interesting commentary." The Charles River Boat Company also garners good feedback on Facebook and Google, with a remark on the latter platform confirming that these cruises provide an "outstanding way to see the fall foliage."
Methodology
As of this article's publication date, all of these tour operators have earned a minimum average of at least four out of five stars on multiple prominent review platforms, including Tripadvisor, GetYourGuide, Viator, Yelp, and Google. Each tour company's ratings were cross-referenced with feedback on other review sites. In most cases, a considerable number of laudatory user reviews were posted to highlight the specific tours featured on this list.
Additionally, several of these tours were recommended by reputable media outlets. Information provided by the official websites of tour providers was helpful in describing the settings of the excursions offered. Furthermore, personal memories of travels throughout New England provided valuable perspective on the naturally polychromatic allure of exploring this region during autumn.