One Of Colorado's Coolest Mountain Towns Is Renowned For Views, Orchards, And Artsy Vibes

Even with the town's small population, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its burgeoning art scene. Paonia's downtown is filled with art galleries and local studios; it has even been recognized as a state Certified Creative District. There are tons of interesting shops on Grand Avenue where you can purchase work from local artisans.

Another wonderful reason to visit Paonia is its proximity to local farms, orchards, and wineries. A great option for enjoying everything the town has to offer is Orchard Valley Farms and Market and Black Bridge Winery. Just 2 miles outside of town, this stop is an amazing location where you can spend a relaxing afternoon trying locally made wines, infused olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and a variety of jams, jellies, and syrups.

Paonia is also next to the gorgeous Paonia State Park in the incredible Ragged Mountains. It's famous for its mountain reservoir that is packed with outdoor activities. Nature lovers can camp and go fishing, while adventure enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of thrilling opportunities such as mountain biking, horseback riding, water skiing, and much more. At an elevation of 6,500 feet and only 20 miles from the town of Paonia, it's a must-visit park for enjoying Colorado's stunning nature.