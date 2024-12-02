One Of Colorado's Coolest Mountain Towns Is Renowned For Views, Orchards, And Artsy Vibes
While Colorado is famous for having the absolute best skiing in the U.S., there is much more to the state than just its popular slopes. However, the Centennial State is an amazing destination throughout the year for travelers wanting to explore everything from nature to the arts. If you're looking for an underrated and off-the-beaten-path destination in Colorado, you must visit the quaint and laid-back town of Paonia.
Located about 230 miles from the state's capital of Denver in the North Fork Valley, Paonia is home to approximately 1,500 people and has become a popular destination for its beautiful scenery, bountiful orchards, farms, bohemian vibes, and epic festivals. Paonia is the perfect stop on your next Colorado road trip, nestled about halfway between the iconic ski resort town of Vail, which locals love to hate, and the hip, year-round destination of Telluride, famed for its front-row views of the Rocky Mountains.
Paonia's art, orchards, and nature preserves
Even with the town's small population, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its burgeoning art scene. Paonia's downtown is filled with art galleries and local studios; it has even been recognized as a state Certified Creative District. There are tons of interesting shops on Grand Avenue where you can purchase work from local artisans.
Another wonderful reason to visit Paonia is its proximity to local farms, orchards, and wineries. A great option for enjoying everything the town has to offer is Orchard Valley Farms and Market and Black Bridge Winery. Just 2 miles outside of town, this stop is an amazing location where you can spend a relaxing afternoon trying locally made wines, infused olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and a variety of jams, jellies, and syrups.
Paonia is also next to the gorgeous Paonia State Park in the incredible Ragged Mountains. It's famous for its mountain reservoir that is packed with outdoor activities. Nature lovers can camp and go fishing, while adventure enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of thrilling opportunities such as mountain biking, horseback riding, water skiing, and much more. At an elevation of 6,500 feet and only 20 miles from the town of Paonia, it's a must-visit park for enjoying Colorado's stunning nature.
Fun-filled festivals at Paonia
A great time to visit Paonia is during the three-day-long Paonia Cherry Days festival, which coincides with the 4th of July. It's a staple of Paonia, as the festival began in 1947. There is a large fireworks display on July 4th, along with the festival's legendary parade. During the event, there are tons of activities, including a dunk tank, a cornhole tournament, a wood-splitting contest, and a cherry pit spitting competition. Stop by the beer and wine garden for a drink, and make sure you also try one of the town's iconic cherry pies.
Another great time to visit is in September during the Mountain Harvest Festival, which is organized by the nonprofit North Fork Valley Creative Coalition. The festival hosts performances by a number of amazing bands and musicians. Local art and products are for sale from the region's talented local creatives. It's also well known for its epic chili cookoff, where you're sure to both delight and scald your tastebuds.