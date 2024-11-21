Perched On A Hill In Africa Is A Luxury Resort Offering Unique Close Encounters With Wildlife
Located in Tsavo West National Park — one of Kenya's largest protected areas — Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge offers many unique experiences to travelers venturing into the African savannah. From extremely close encounters with iconic wildlife species to cultural visits around local villages and exotic hikes with some of the most stunning views on the continent, Soroi is the perfect place for photographers, animal lovers, and adventurers alike.
The luxury suites of Soroi are surrounded by the LUMO Conservancy, a wildlife sanctuary combining community-based conservation practices with sustainable eco-tourism. Soroi earned the Silver Eco-Rating Certification from EcoTourism Kenya, an organization seeking to expand responsible travel in the country. This certification is awarded to enterprises committed to environmental conservation as well as supporting local communities, ensuring that travelers visiting Soroi are safe from encountering any kind of unethical wildlife tourist attractions during their stay.
By booking a retreat with the Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge, your money directly helps fund the conservancy. The lodge also employs local workers, exercises sustainable practices wherever possible, and raises awareness for the conservancy's goals, so you can feel good about visiting Kenya and seeing these remarkable species up close.
Experience close encounters with elephants, birds, and, of course, lions
Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge offers different kinds of wildlife encounters as some of their main activities. Visitors in their quest to spot species like lions, leopards, impalas, and even elephants can partake in both day or night safari game drives led by experienced park rangers.
For bird enthusiasts, Soroi also offers birdwatching walks. With the birdlife diversity in Tsavo West rivaling that of the beautiful but hostile Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, birders are sure to enjoy this experience. Spotting any of the local wildlife greatly depends on the seasons, weather, and, of course, luck.
Visitors will find that the photographic hide in Soroi allows for ethical close encounters with animals. The hide is located on the edge of a watering hole with a perfect panoramic view of the area, offering photographers and other visitors an unforgettable experience at eye level with the local wildlife. The hide can accommodate four photographers and their gear at a time, and the controlled environment allows for comfort and lets the photographers experiment with different techniques, gear, and camera settings.
The lodge offers breakfast at the bush, a day with the Taita, and women-only spiritual retreats
Take the opportunity to engage with local communities while experiencing their culture and traditions when booking with Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge. Visit the Taita people for a day and learn about their ways of life. The experience includes milking a dairy cow, tasting local fruits, and learning about their culture and cuisine as they prepare a meal for you. Then, guests join in a walk through striking scenery and learn how to weave baskets, ending the journey enjoying dances and local celebrations.
The chefs at Soroi are also ready to prepare you a big breakfast to be enjoyed among the wilderness and local flora of the LUMO Conservancy's bush. Delight in hot coffee or tea, fresh fruits, and a hot cooked meal after connecting with nature in a refreshing morning walk around the Tsavo. And for the women seeking some healing of the soul, the lodge is offering an eight-day spiritual retreat to be held in February 2025 called the Warrior Women Retreat.
Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge certainly has something to offer to everyone, adding to Kenya's overall alluring charm. Be sure to check out the different packages offered by the lodge, and book your adventure while supporting the efforts of the LUMO Conservancy.