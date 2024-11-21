Perched On A Hill In Africa Is A Luxury Resort Offering Unique Close Encounters With Wildlife

Located in Tsavo West National Park — one of Kenya's largest protected areas — Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge offers many unique experiences to travelers venturing into the African savannah. From extremely close encounters with iconic wildlife species to cultural visits around local villages and exotic hikes with some of the most stunning views on the continent, Soroi is the perfect place for photographers, animal lovers, and adventurers alike.

The luxury suites of Soroi are surrounded by the LUMO Conservancy, a wildlife sanctuary combining community-based conservation practices with sustainable eco-tourism. Soroi earned the Silver Eco-Rating Certification from EcoTourism Kenya, an organization seeking to expand responsible travel in the country. This certification is awarded to enterprises committed to environmental conservation as well as supporting local communities, ensuring that travelers visiting Soroi are safe from encountering any kind of unethical wildlife tourist attractions during their stay.

By booking a retreat with the Soroi Lions Bluff Lodge, your money directly helps fund the conservancy. The lodge also employs local workers, exercises sustainable practices wherever possible, and raises awareness for the conservancy's goals, so you can feel good about visiting Kenya and seeing these remarkable species up close.