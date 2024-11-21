North Dakota's Most Unique Stretch Of Road Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Art-Filled Drive

North Dakota's tranquil landscape, from its breathtaking rugged Badlands in Theodore Roosevelt National Park — ideal for avoiding crowds and admiring wildlife — to historic Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and sites linked to Native American heritage, are hidden gems. And while the U.S. has no shortage of stunning and storied road trip routes, some lesser-known ones deserve a spotlight. Among North Dakota's most unique is the whimsically named Enchanted Highway.

Far removed from crowded tourist paths, the Enchanted Highway runs for 32 miles off Interstate 94, making it a must-see for art lovers and curious travelers looking for something special. This free scenic route winds through serene, breathtaking countryside dotted with large-scale sculptures crafted from recycled scrap metal. Visitors may even glimpse one of these record-breaking sculptures ("Geese in Flight") from the interstate en route to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Access to the Enchanted Highway officially begins at Exit 72, extending south to the sleepy town of Regent, which few people have probably heard of, let alone visited. Regent's remote location is the reason why the Enchanted Highway has come into existence. The highway and its artwork display is the brainchild of native resident Gary Greff, one of the town's 164 residents (as of 2024), who is using his sculptures as a way of drawing tourism into Regent. If you're planning on seeing the best of the Northern U.S. on an upcoming road trip, don't miss out on the family-friendly and whimsical Enchanted Highway.

