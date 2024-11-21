North Dakota's Most Unique Stretch Of Road Offers A One-Of-A-Kind Art-Filled Drive
North Dakota's tranquil landscape, from its breathtaking rugged Badlands in Theodore Roosevelt National Park — ideal for avoiding crowds and admiring wildlife — to historic Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and sites linked to Native American heritage, are hidden gems. And while the U.S. has no shortage of stunning and storied road trip routes, some lesser-known ones deserve a spotlight. Among North Dakota's most unique is the whimsically named Enchanted Highway.
Far removed from crowded tourist paths, the Enchanted Highway runs for 32 miles off Interstate 94, making it a must-see for art lovers and curious travelers looking for something special. This free scenic route winds through serene, breathtaking countryside dotted with large-scale sculptures crafted from recycled scrap metal. Visitors may even glimpse one of these record-breaking sculptures ("Geese in Flight") from the interstate en route to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Access to the Enchanted Highway officially begins at Exit 72, extending south to the sleepy town of Regent, which few people have probably heard of, let alone visited. Regent's remote location is the reason why the Enchanted Highway has come into existence. The highway and its artwork display is the brainchild of native resident Gary Greff, one of the town's 164 residents (as of 2024), who is using his sculptures as a way of drawing tourism into Regent. If you're planning on seeing the best of the Northern U.S. on an upcoming road trip, don't miss out on the family-friendly and whimsical Enchanted Highway.
The history behind the Enchanted Highway
Witnessing his hometown's depleting population over his lifetime, Gary Greff, a former schoolteacher, came up with the idea of enticing visitors to his town by building attractions, and thus, the Enchanted Highway was born. Greff began the sculptures in 1989 despite having no formal art background or knowledge of metalwork, relying on the help of local welders. The self-taught sculptor cleverly came up with the concept of using scrap oil well tanks to produce his pieces, an abundant waste material tied to North Dakota's heritage as a top oil-producing state.
Greff's passion project came with some difficulty and sacrifices. "A few times I had to get some food stamps," he told Newcity Magazine. "I'm not proud of it, but I had to do what I did. I just built the Enchanted Highway. I lived on nothing." His dedication has paid off, with travelers visiting from across the country to see his sculptures up close. One TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "What a fun highway that someone put A LOT of work into for our enjoyment. Each sculpture was different and just fun to see. For those of you that geocache, check out the ones at the various sculptures. Definitely worth the drive on a road less traveled."
Planning your Enchanted Highway visit
The first stop on the Enchanted Highway is the eye-catching "Geese in Flight," visible from the interstate. Additional stops include "Deer Crossing" (mile 3), "Grasshoppers in the Field" (mile 15), "Fisherman's Dream" (mile 19), "Pheasant on the Prairie" (mile 24), "Theodore Roosevelt Rides Again" (mile 26), and "World's Largest Tin Family" (mile 30). Each wheelchair-accessible site offers ample parking space and picnic areas for a welcoming place to pause, stretch your legs, and enjoy the art. Be sure to visit the gift shop at the end of the route in Regent and pick up a souvenir to commemorate your visit.
Each of the seven sculptures currently exhibited is a real labor of love and has taken several years to build. Gary's "Geese In Flight" piece has even earned a Guinness World Record as the world's largest scrap metal sculpture, as it stands 110 feet tall and is 154 feet wide. Today, Greff also owns the Enchanted Hotel in Regent, providing a cozy end-point for those completing the highway art trail. Visitors may find him working at the gift shop or serving food in the hotel's adjoining steak restaurant, still crafting sculptures after hours, with no plans to stop adding more art to this legendary road.