Ride Through The Rockies With Breathtaking Views On Colorado's Exceptional Railroad Route
Colorado is a gorgeous state, filled with vibrant towns and cities, seemingly limitless nature, and the absolute best skiing in the U.S. Home to the world renowned Rocky Mountains, Colorado truly is a breathtaking destination for travelers from across the globe.
There are a lot of unique ways to explore the state of Colorado. For example, visitors can take America's first and only free gondola ride to iconic Colorado mountain towns or drive down one of the country's prettiest roads on the mountainous Million Dollar Highway.
But those wanting a more relaxing option for experiencing Colorado can hop on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad. This exceptional railroad route through the some of Colorado's most stunning regions is filled with amazing views that travelers can sit back and enjoy with a nice meal or beverage. Here's everything to know about the Royal Gorge Route Railroad!
A train ride from the past
The Royal Gorge Route Railroad is based in Cañon City, a small town about 45 miles southwest of the state's second largest city, Colorado Springs. The railroad traces back to the late 19th century. While originally built to cater to the growing mining boom, the train route soon became an important railroad ushering passengers between the growing metropolises of Denver and Salt Lake City.
Over the years, the railroad served different purposes. In 1998, it was reestablished as Royal Gorge Route Railroad and became one of America's preeminent tourist trains that now attracts over 200,000 riders a year. Today, the train passes through the region's iconic Royal Gorge, a 1,200-foot deep gorge that is truly a sight to behold. On board, each twist and turn is even more impressive than the last. The train leaves four times a day on a 24-mile round-trip journey that takes between 1.5 to 2 hours. It gives riders the opportunity to see views of the region in partially glass-domed cars or a spectacular open-air standing car. Those looking for a more intimate experience can organize an up-front seat with the locomotive engineer.
A beautiful experience with food, drinks, and views
For a scenic trip through Colorado's most incredible canyon, ride, dine, and unwind aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad with Viator. Travelers will feel transported back in time riding in the renovated train cars. Passengers can order delicious food and beverages from the train's 403 Grill from the comfort of their seats. "The service was great and food and drinks were good," wrote a reviewer. "The wait was quick and all servers were attentive." The train also offers special holiday events, like a Thanksgiving Day Train, a Santa Express Train, and an Oktoberfest Train with beer and bratwurst.
The train passes along the beautiful Arkansas River with epic views along the way. But nothing compares to the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, where the train crosses the highest suspension bridge in the U.S. Back in Cañon City, the train station is just a short walk from other nearby attractions like the Happy Endings Caboose Cafe, a place to grab a coffee or an ice cream. There is also the Santa Fe Depot, which sells tons of cool gifts and souvenirs.