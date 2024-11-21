Ride Through The Rockies With Breathtaking Views On Colorado's Exceptional Railroad Route

Colorado is a gorgeous state, filled with vibrant towns and cities, seemingly limitless nature, and the absolute best skiing in the U.S. Home to the world renowned Rocky Mountains, Colorado truly is a breathtaking destination for travelers from across the globe.

There are a lot of unique ways to explore the state of Colorado. For example, visitors can take America's first and only free gondola ride to iconic Colorado mountain towns or drive down one of the country's prettiest roads on the mountainous Million Dollar Highway.

But those wanting a more relaxing option for experiencing Colorado can hop on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad. This exceptional railroad route through the some of Colorado's most stunning regions is filled with amazing views that travelers can sit back and enjoy with a nice meal or beverage. Here's everything to know about the Royal Gorge Route Railroad!