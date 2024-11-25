South Dakota's Own Grand Canyon Is In The Black Hills And Is Thought To Be Older Than Arizona's

Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park might garner all the attention but don't sleep on the underrated Spearfish Canyon in South Dakota. Much like Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon," this destination doesn't see nearly as many visitors as the five million that flock to the Grand Canyon, making it a wonderful alternative for folks seeking a tranquil vacation.

Spearfish Canyon is old, very old. It's considered to date back around 62 million years ago, while estimates for the Grand Canyon's age range from a "young" five to six million (though some experts say it's between 17 and 70 million years old). Nestled in the Black Hills along the Wyoming and South Dakota border, the ancient Spearfish Canyon is far off the beaten path — but with its litany of waterfalls, soaring canyon walls, and series of breathtaking views, a trip to this one-of-a-kind spot is more than worth the effort.

The canyon is located south of the small town of Spearfish: It's here that you can stock up on snacks, hiking supplies, and gas before venturing down US Highway 14A and its 20 miles of canyons. You'll find plenty of overlooks, hikes, and notable destinations along this route, making it the best way to experience South Dakota's under-the-radar Spearfish Canyon. Best of all, Spearfish Canyon Nature Area is open year-round, allowing you to enjoy hiking in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter, and leaf-peeping in the fall.

