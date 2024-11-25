South Dakota's Own Grand Canyon Is In The Black Hills And Is Thought To Be Older Than Arizona's
Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park might garner all the attention but don't sleep on the underrated Spearfish Canyon in South Dakota. Much like Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon," this destination doesn't see nearly as many visitors as the five million that flock to the Grand Canyon, making it a wonderful alternative for folks seeking a tranquil vacation.
Spearfish Canyon is old, very old. It's considered to date back around 62 million years ago, while estimates for the Grand Canyon's age range from a "young" five to six million (though some experts say it's between 17 and 70 million years old). Nestled in the Black Hills along the Wyoming and South Dakota border, the ancient Spearfish Canyon is far off the beaten path — but with its litany of waterfalls, soaring canyon walls, and series of breathtaking views, a trip to this one-of-a-kind spot is more than worth the effort.
The canyon is located south of the small town of Spearfish: It's here that you can stock up on snacks, hiking supplies, and gas before venturing down US Highway 14A and its 20 miles of canyons. You'll find plenty of overlooks, hikes, and notable destinations along this route, making it the best way to experience South Dakota's under-the-radar Spearfish Canyon. Best of all, Spearfish Canyon Nature Area is open year-round, allowing you to enjoy hiking in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter, and leaf-peeping in the fall.
Driving through Spearfish Canyon
Anyone looking to experience the best of Spearfish Canyon will want to take the scenic drive down US Highway 14A. Starting in the town of Spearfish, it connects to Cheyenne Crossing 20 miles south. The entire drive is stunning, though don't get too distracted by the scenery — keep your eyes peeled for the numerous pullovers along the road to snap photos of its many waterfalls and overlooks.
Bridal Veil Falls is a popular stopping point where you'll find a wooden deck perched over the creek that looks out to a distant waterfall. It soars about 60 feet into the air and is best viewed in the spring when its water flow is the highest. Spearfish Falls is another great spot for photos. It's hard to miss its massive parking lot, which accommodates not just waterfall viewers but also hikers for the handful of nearby trails.
If you dare to venture off the highway, you'll find Roughlock Falls Road just across the street from Spearfish Falls. This dirt road leads to Roughlock Falls, a cascading series of waterfalls much different from the vertical Bridal Veil Falls and Spearfish Falls. Folks who prefer to walk can hike the Roughlock Falls Trail, which is just a few steps away from the paved highway. Roughlock Falls Road continues beyond this waterfall and into the Black Hills for miles, so consider venturing deeper into the wilderness to enjoy more secluded trails and campsites.
Planning your visit to Spearfish Canyon
Since Spearfish Canyon is tucked away from most big cities, it can be a challenge for visitors to plan their trip. The Rapid City Regional Airport is a good place to fly into, though it's only connected to limited locations. If you're looking for a truly epic road trip (or an airport with more connecting flights), consider flying into America's largest airport. It's a lengthy six-hour drive from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Spearfish, but you can stop by an iconic western national park perfect for outdoor adventures along the way.
As for where to stay? It's hard to beat Spearfish Canyon Lodge. Nestled deep in the canyon next to Spearfish Falls, the quaint building offers an on-site restaurant, full-service lounge, and hot tubs for those chilly South Dakota nights. You'll also find a selection of hotels in the town of Spearfish if you'd prefer to be closer to a wider variety of restaurants and shops.
Timing for your trip is important, as Spearfish Canyon looks radically different depending on the season. Waterfalls are at their best in the spring due to increased amounts of rain and snowmelt, though visiting in the summer gets you warm weather for hiking. Fall, meanwhile, is perfect for leaf-peepers, as Spearfish Canyon is teeming with deciduous trees that shift through an array of vibrant colors as the temperatures cool. And while Spearfish Canyon is open in the winter, the Roughlock Falls Road is shut down to everything but snowmobiles.