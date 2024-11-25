The Clever Way To Fly Home From Your Vacation With A Case Of Wine

Whether you've just had an amazing wine-tasting vacation at award-winning Napa Valley wineries, or you're coming back to the U.S. from the absolute best Italian wine destinations, you probably have collected a bottle or two (or 12) to bring back home with you. Shipping wine, particularly from coast-to-coast or international locations, can cost as much as $80 per box (often more for longer global distances), and the customers are usually the ones on the hook for this extra fee. Not to mention that some wine connoisseurs believe that shipping wine adversely affects the bottles' optimal temperature zones, which at best discolors it or affects the cork or at worst, cracks the glass bottle. If you're flying back home, though, checking your wine in your luggage (or as your luggage) may be the most cost-effective and safe option to ensure your bottles get home for future enjoyment.

Before wine enthusiasts gasp in horror, we're not talking about stuffing your luggage with wine bottles wrapped in old socks or sweaters. There are much safer and flight-savvy ways nowadays to check in your favorite cabernet without fear of damage or compromising its taste. In fact, from wine sleeves to full-on wine suitcases, the options for transporting your sauv blancs just got a whole lot easier than figuring out shipping. Just be sure to pay attention to alcohol importation regulations, and you'll be able to enjoy your wine at home, bottles intact!