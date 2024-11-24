Swim In Crystal-Clear Waters And Hike Wooded Hills In Arkansas' Under-The-Radar Recreation Area

Aside from the rolling hills and lush forests of the Ozark woods, Blanchard Springs Recreation Area is home to the expansive Blanchard Springs Caverns. Often called "The Living Cave" because new rock formations continue to grow within its depths, there are three tours you can sign up for that'll take you through its winding tunnels and sprawling atriums.

Advertisement

The Dripstone Trail Tour is available to visitors year-round. You won't likely see bats in this section of the cave, but salamanders and various insects are a common sighting. The highlight of the tour, however, is a series of stalagmites and flowstones, along with the Cathedral Room that spans 900 feet. The Discovery Trail Tour is a bit longer and steeper, though you'll get to experience an underground stream as it gurgles its way through the cavern.

If you're ready for something truly adventurous, call ahead to reserve a spot on the Wild Cave Tour. This incredible program takes you into undeveloped sections of the cave featuring low ceilings, steep inclines, and rough terrain. It's a rugged experience, though the Titans (a towering section of columnar rock formations) and untouched caverns make it a journey worth taking. This tour can last up to five hours, so come prepared for a serious workout. Much like the impressive Mammoth Cave National Park, this is a great way to get up close and personal with delicate ecosystems often hidden from public view.

Advertisement