Swim In Crystal-Clear Waters And Hike Wooded Hills In Arkansas' Under-The-Radar Recreation Area
From a tiny Eiffel Tower replica to an underrated town with unique restaurants, Arkansas is overflowing with fun travel opportunities. It also boasts some of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States, with under-the-radar rivers, lakes, and mountains lying within its boundaries. Blanchard Springs Recreation Area is a prime example of this, as the unassuming park is home to not just hiking trails but also the dramatic Mirror Lake Waterfall and eerie Blanchard Springs Caverns.
Blanchard Springs Recreation Area is located in northern Arkansas about two hours from Little Rock. The nearby town of Mountain View is a great base camp for adventures in the recreation area, as it's just 20 minutes away and offers visitors a variety of restaurants, grocery stores, and hotels. As for how to spend your time in Blanchard Springs? There are plenty of options — but the highlights of most trips include dipping your toes in its many waterways, feeling the misty breeze of Mirror Lake Waterfall, and spelunking through Blanchard Springs Caverns on a guided tour.
Enjoy Mirror Lake Waterfall and Blanchard Spring
Mirror Lake is easily accessible via a short one-mile trail. The lake itself is stunning, with crystal clear waters not often found in landlocked states, along with plenty of viewpoints to snap Instagram-worthy photos. Beyond Mirror Lake, you'll find Mirror Lake Waterfall. This striking waterfall soars high above the lake, and ruins of an old mill are close by if you want to do more exploring.
While at Mirror Lake, venture south to find the Blanchard Spring Trail. This path is short and sweet at around a quarter mile long, though it treats hikers to a cascading spring that's a soothing contrast to the powerful Mirror Lake Waterfall. Be sure to follow all signage and stay on the trail, as the entrance to the spring is off-limits.
However, if you're visiting in the summer and need to cool off, consider dipping your toes in the nearby North Sylamore Creek. The Rosa Swimming Hole is a popular spot, featuring a rocky beach for lounging and soaring cliffs on the far side of its soaking pool. It's a bit off the beaten path, but once you've turned off Highway 14 onto its dirt road, you'll eventually see a massive parking area that's hard to miss.
Dive deep into Blanchard Springs Caverns
Aside from the rolling hills and lush forests of the Ozark woods, Blanchard Springs Recreation Area is home to the expansive Blanchard Springs Caverns. Often called "The Living Cave" because new rock formations continue to grow within its depths, there are three tours you can sign up for that'll take you through its winding tunnels and sprawling atriums.
The Dripstone Trail Tour is available to visitors year-round. You won't likely see bats in this section of the cave, but salamanders and various insects are a common sighting. The highlight of the tour, however, is a series of stalagmites and flowstones, along with the Cathedral Room that spans 900 feet. The Discovery Trail Tour is a bit longer and steeper, though you'll get to experience an underground stream as it gurgles its way through the cavern.
If you're ready for something truly adventurous, call ahead to reserve a spot on the Wild Cave Tour. This incredible program takes you into undeveloped sections of the cave featuring low ceilings, steep inclines, and rough terrain. It's a rugged experience, though the Titans (a towering section of columnar rock formations) and untouched caverns make it a journey worth taking. This tour can last up to five hours, so come prepared for a serious workout. Much like the impressive Mammoth Cave National Park, this is a great way to get up close and personal with delicate ecosystems often hidden from public view.