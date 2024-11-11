Rest In A Cozy Cabin At This Underrated Arkansas Town With Unique Shopping And Dining
Resting between one of America's most unique national parks and crystal-clear Bull Shoals Lake, vacationers can discover an underrated Arkansas town perfect for a relaxing getaway. This unique city of just around 7,000 people is known as Heber Springs. First established as a resort town called Sugar Loaf in the mid-1800s, Heber Springs now attracts travelers looking to spend a weekend window shopping and chowing down on tasty meals. When it's time to wind down for the night, visitors can also find charming accommodations in Heber Springs, with offerings ranging from cozy cabins to luxurious resorts.
To experience Heber Springs for yourself, consider visiting in the winter for deals on hotels and rentals. Prices drop in December and stay low through February, so you may be able to book a stay for a fraction of the high-season cost. Travelers who can handle frosty temperatures will also discover some fascinating seasonal delights like the trumpeter swans who flock to Heber Springs in winter.
Where to stay in Heber Springs
All kinds of travelers can find a stay catered to them when visiting Heber Springs. In the town's Winkley Shoals and Lobo Landing regions, visitors can book a cozy cabin stay with Firefly Cabins. Perfect for a weekend fishing trip, the Winkley Shoals location has five cabins close to the river. Anglers can also enjoy trout fishing at the Lobo Landing cabins. If you want to bring your pet along on vacation, check out River Hideaway's cabin rentals instead. Prefer to book with Airbnb or VRBO? Find tons of gorgeous cabin rentals clustered around Greers Ferry Lake, with options ranging from quaint two-bedroom log cabins to spacious eight-bed accommodations with stunning mountain views.
For a romantic resort experience, book a room or suite at Heber Springs Hotel & Resort. Formerly the Colonial Motor Inn, this updated resort has welcomed guests for over 50 years. The property is located on 7 acres near Greers Ferry Lake. If you're an adventurous traveler looking to stay close to the action, check out The Lofts 3rd + Main. Housed in a historic building above Ellen Hobgood Art Gallery, these rooms are only a short walk away from cafes, a theater, and several excellent restaurants.
Find the best places to shop and eat in Heber Springs
When you're ready to explore the town, head to historic Downtown Heber Springs for some of the city's best shopping. Start your shopping spree by supporting local artists at Ellen Hobgood Gallery. Whether you want to peruse some paintings, buy a one-of-a-kind gift, or join a painting party, this gallery is worth a visit. Across the street, you can continue your treasure hunt at The Yellowbird. A local family owns this shop and stocks it with everything from cute clothes to quirky gifts. Another must-visit spot in historic Downtown Heber Springs is the Woodgrove Antique Mall and Tea Room. Here, shoppers with a keen eye can pick up curious artifacts and then refuel with scones and tea.
Speaking of good eats, visitors will find several wonderful restaurants during their Heber Springs stay. While this town didn't make our list of America's most underrated foodie destinations, it still serves up some delightful dishes. Begin with a classic diner-style breakfast at Peggy Sue's Place, or get your coffee fix at Jitterbug Coffeehouse downtown. For lunch, head to Arrow's Cafe and BBQ for the impressively huge pork tenderloin sandwich. At dinnertime, stop by Verona Italian Restaurant for shrimp scampi and chicken parmigiana, or hit up Angie's Hideaway for everything from gumbo and burgers to pasta and steak.