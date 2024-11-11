Rest In A Cozy Cabin At This Underrated Arkansas Town With Unique Shopping And Dining

Resting between one of America's most unique national parks and crystal-clear Bull Shoals Lake, vacationers can discover an underrated Arkansas town perfect for a relaxing getaway. This unique city of just around 7,000 people is known as Heber Springs. First established as a resort town called Sugar Loaf in the mid-1800s, Heber Springs now attracts travelers looking to spend a weekend window shopping and chowing down on tasty meals. When it's time to wind down for the night, visitors can also find charming accommodations in Heber Springs, with offerings ranging from cozy cabins to luxurious resorts.

To experience Heber Springs for yourself, consider visiting in the winter for deals on hotels and rentals. Prices drop in December and stay low through February, so you may be able to book a stay for a fraction of the high-season cost. Travelers who can handle frosty temperatures will also discover some fascinating seasonal delights like the trumpeter swans who flock to Heber Springs in winter.