California's Largest Natural Lake Is In An Up-And-Coming Wine Region Full Of Outdoor Recreation
When thinking about California's landscape, images of sunshine, surf, and cool historic cities often come to mind. However, the state is large and blessed with an abundance of natural diversity, meaning the possibilities for exploration are seemingly endless. Just 110 miles from San Francisco is Clear Lake, which is an often-overlooked gem given the fierce competition of great attractions in the Golden State. This natural wonder is the largest freshwater lake in the state, with plenty of opportunities for camping, watersports, hiking, birdwatching, and other outdoor pursuits.
Clear Lake is also located in Lake County, a region with a burgeoning wine scene. While California's iconic Napa Valley offers Tuscan vibes, Lake County is home to an array of wineries and tasting rooms that have taken off in recent years. This underrated area, combined with the area's many natural blessings, makes it a worthy destination for anyone wishing to sample all California has to offer.
Clear Lake's glassy water, starry skies, and pristine air
With over 100 miles of shoreline, Clear Lake is large enough to satisfy the thirst of any nature lover. For a large dose of outdoor goodness, look no further than Clear Lake State Park, which is home to rustic campgrounds that host both tents and RVs. These bare-bones facilities come without water or electrical hookups, guaranteeing a more natural experience. There are also cabins available for rent. The park attracts crowds during peak summer months, so reservations are recommended.
Clear Lake offers plenty of choices for outdoor recreation. Swimming is popular when the weather is hot, and many visitors come to enjoy waterborne activities, including boating, jet skiing, water skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, and paddleboarding, which are available to rent. The lake also draws anglers from all around the state who come in pursuit of its trophy bass. Fish On! offers a guide service guaranteeing your best chance of hooking into a monster.
There are also plenty of hiking paths along the shore and surrounding hills, including the easy 1.7-mile Kelsey Creek Trail and the more challenging ascent of Mt. Konocti, a 4,000-foot dormant volcano that stands vigil over the lake. For birders, head to Anderson Marsh State Historic Park to catch a glimpse of songbirds, black-shouldered kites, and herons. Clear Lake is also a haven for stargazers, with the nearby Taylor Observatory offering lectures and viewings open to the general public.
Lake County is a wine paradise
California has long been known for its quality vintages and has many underrated wine regions, like the Santa Ynez Valley. Lake County is another under-the-radar winery destination in the Golden State. The area's nearly 10,000 acres of vineyards feature a number of different varietals, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, petite sirah, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and zinfandel. Lake County is also home to over 30 wineries, many of which are open for visits where both serious and aspiring oenophiles can sample the nectar produced by these quality grapes.
Situated in the neighboring Red Hills, the friendly Laujor Estate offers tasting, tours, and accommodations with sweeping views. Brassfield Estate Winery and Vineyards occupies part of a cattle ranch and grows grapes at elevations of up to 3,000 feet, while Cache Creek not only grows great grapes but is also a sanctuary for elk, deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, and more. For a local, family-run operation, check out Chacewater Winery, which also makes its own extra-virgin olive oil.
It's possible to hit several wineries in one day by booking an excursion. Lake Country Tours is a trusted local operation that can accommodate parties of pretty much any size. For more local produce while you're in the region, head to Stockton, a breathtaking town full of farmers markets between San Francisco and Sacramento.