California's Largest Natural Lake Is In An Up-And-Coming Wine Region Full Of Outdoor Recreation

With over 100 miles of shoreline, Clear Lake is large enough to satisfy the thirst of any nature lover. For a large dose of outdoor goodness, look no further than Clear Lake State Park, which is home to rustic campgrounds that host both tents and RVs. These bare-bones facilities come without water or electrical hookups, guaranteeing a more natural experience. There are also cabins available for rent. The park attracts crowds during peak summer months, so reservations are recommended.

Advertisement

Clear Lake offers plenty of choices for outdoor recreation. Swimming is popular when the weather is hot, and many visitors come to enjoy waterborne activities, including boating, jet skiing, water skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, and paddleboarding, which are available to rent. The lake also draws anglers from all around the state who come in pursuit of its trophy bass. Fish On! offers a guide service guaranteeing your best chance of hooking into a monster.

There are also plenty of hiking paths along the shore and surrounding hills, including the easy 1.7-mile Kelsey Creek Trail and the more challenging ascent of Mt. Konocti, a 4,000-foot dormant volcano that stands vigil over the lake. For birders, head to Anderson Marsh State Historic Park to catch a glimpse of songbirds, black-shouldered kites, and herons. Clear Lake is also a haven for stargazers, with the nearby Taylor Observatory offering lectures and viewings open to the general public.

Advertisement