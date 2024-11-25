One Of Oahu's Best Free Beaches Is A Spacious White Sand Haven Often Overlooked By Tourists
Near the busy strip of Waikiki, Fort DeRussy Beach remains one of the typically overlooked beaches for tourists vacationing on Oahu. While Fort DeRussy comprises a quarter of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, it couldn't feel further from Waikiki's main strip. Vacationers can spend a relatively quiet day on the beach without having to battle the massive crowds that the main area usually draws. Plus, the free public beach welcomes all visitors and is best for those looking for a relaxing dip in the water without having to watch out for surfers running them over.
That's not to say that there are no watersports on the beach. When weather conditions are right, beachgoers can opt to windsurf or bodyboard. Most of the time, the water is relatively calm, which makes it all the better to go for a relaxing swim, something you wouldn't get at nearby the main area of Waikiki or Queen's Beach.
Activities on Fort DeRussy beach
While the beach may feel distant from the hustle and bustle of the Waikiki strip, there's more than enough to keep visitors occupied for a successful beach day. The gentle waves allow less experienced swimmers to confidently take a dip in the ocean. Those wanting a fun under the sea adventure can rent snorkels from rental places such as Beach Boy Hole or Snorkel Bob's.
Adrenaline junkies can go surfing, paddleboarding, windsurfing, jet skiing, kayaking, and more. Paddleboard rentals can be delivered to your hotel via Surf in the City. A 24-hour stand-up paddleboard rental costs $75, with $50 fee per additional rental day. Those wanting to try their hand at surfing can rent a surfboard from Moku, a surfboard rental shack only a few minutes from Fort DeRussy. Moku offers surfing lessons and board rentals for those interested. Hot tip: If you're learning to surf, avoiding group surfing lessons in Hawaii may be best. Opt for private lessons instead.
If you only have a few days on Oahu, you can book your own Aloha Adventure through GetYourGuide, which will take you on a walking tour of Waikiki's highlights, including a beach break at Fort DeRussy.
Restaurants near Fort DeRussy beach
You'll find no shortage of sweet and savory dining options near Fort DeRussy Beach. Bordering the beach is the Hilton Hawaiian Village, where anyone can come and eat at Tropics Bar and Grill for comfort food, such as burgers and wings, while enjoying a sweet piña colada or mai tai. For quick casual dining, beach guests can grab a quick bite to eat at Happy's Snack Bar, which offers salads, pasta, and breakfast bowls. On Friday nights, grab some dinner and drinks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village and watch the fireworks display that typically starts around 7:45 pm.
For drinks, stop by the Hale Koa Barefoot Bar. It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and welcomes guests without a reservation. Sip on a Lava Flow while staring out at the captivating Diamond Head scene. Craving a sweet refreshing treat? Head to Banan, a banana-based frozen dessert similar to frozen yogurt but without the dairy. Banan's menu offers something for everyone — from chocolate lovers to acai enthusiasts. Customers can also choose to indulge in a strawberry-banana smoothie. Having eaten at Banan several times after a long, hot beach day, I highly recommend the original Banan bowl with the macadamia nut butter.
Read more about how to make the most of your vacation to Waikiki, Oahu.