One Of Oahu's Best Free Beaches Is A Spacious White Sand Haven Often Overlooked By Tourists

Near the busy strip of Waikiki, Fort DeRussy Beach remains one of the typically overlooked beaches for tourists vacationing on Oahu. While Fort DeRussy comprises a quarter of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, it couldn't feel further from Waikiki's main strip. Vacationers can spend a relatively quiet day on the beach without having to battle the massive crowds that the main area usually draws. Plus, the free public beach welcomes all visitors and is best for those looking for a relaxing dip in the water without having to watch out for surfers running them over.

That's not to say that there are no watersports on the beach. When weather conditions are right, beachgoers can opt to windsurf or bodyboard. Most of the time, the water is relatively calm, which makes it all the better to go for a relaxing swim, something you wouldn't get at nearby the main area of Waikiki or Queen's Beach.