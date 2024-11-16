The Scenic State Park With North America's Tallest Freestanding Dunes Offers Unique Activities

Much is made of Idaho's breathtaking mountain towns, but outdoorsy types may prefer the wealth of activities at Bruneau. First, some practical information. Entry costs $7 per vehicle and campsites range from $17 per night for basic amenities to $29 for electricity. With that covered, you can make your pick of local activities.

If you want to slice through the dunes, rent a sandboard for $15 or two for $25. It's best to get there early if you want a board because this is a popular pastime at Bruneau and rentals close at 3 p.m. Also, keep your eye on the weather forecast, because rentals cease when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees F. For something slower paced but no less rewarding, try fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir. This is a good place for beginners owing to the abundance and diversity of fish species, including crappie, bass, catfish, perch, rainbow trout, and sturgeon. It's accessible here, too, with both bank and boat fishing easily available.

After a long day, visitors simply have to look above to have a good time. In 2024, Dark Sky International certified Bruneau as an International Dark Sky Park, which means there are no significant light sources on the horizon in any direction, affording visitors incredible views of the Milky Way. It is definitely in the same conversation as the best national parks for stargazing.

