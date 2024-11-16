The Scenic State Park With North America's Tallest Freestanding Dunes Offers Unique Activities
The southwestern United States boasts several spectacular sand dunes, including the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in California's Death Valley — a famous filming location for "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" — and Colorado's Great Sand Dunes, the tallest dunes in North America. This is a separate distinction to that of Idaho's Bruneau Dunes State Park, which contains North America's tallest freestanding dune. The difference is that the Great Sand Dunes consist of a huge dunefield that sprawls over 30-square-miles, whereas the Bruneau Dunes feature a single, free-standing dune reaching some 470-feet.
Both parks are far more interesting than their measurements and statistics, however. It's not a competition. Bruneau Dune State Park is a beautiful place like its counterparts down in Colorado and California, and there is plenty to do as well, including hiking trails, fishing, sandboarding, and some of the country's best stargazing in the Dark Sky International-certified skies.
Hiking, surfing, and fishing in sandy Idaho
Much is made of Idaho's breathtaking mountain towns, but outdoorsy types may prefer the wealth of activities at Bruneau. First, some practical information. Entry costs $7 per vehicle and campsites range from $17 per night for basic amenities to $29 for electricity. With that covered, you can make your pick of local activities.
If you want to slice through the dunes, rent a sandboard for $15 or two for $25. It's best to get there early if you want a board because this is a popular pastime at Bruneau and rentals close at 3 p.m. Also, keep your eye on the weather forecast, because rentals cease when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees F. For something slower paced but no less rewarding, try fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir. This is a good place for beginners owing to the abundance and diversity of fish species, including crappie, bass, catfish, perch, rainbow trout, and sturgeon. It's accessible here, too, with both bank and boat fishing easily available.
After a long day, visitors simply have to look above to have a good time. In 2024, Dark Sky International certified Bruneau as an International Dark Sky Park, which means there are no significant light sources on the horizon in any direction, affording visitors incredible views of the Milky Way. It is definitely in the same conversation as the best national parks for stargazing.