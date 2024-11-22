Michigan's Underrated Archipelago Of Islands Promises An Unexpectedly Idyllic Winter Vacation
For some, the best time to travel is winter. As the weather gets colder and snow starts to fall, the world feels a bit calmer and more relaxed. There's something so satisfying about sitting in a warm room with inches of snow outside, sipping on something hot and tasty.
When it comes to winter vacations, Americans have plenty of magnificent options. Winter is the best time for a roadtrip to California to visit a secret hot spring resort in Panoche Valley. Alternatively, Pinedale in Wyoming is a hidden gem for unforgettable winter thrills.
However, for this trip, we're going to head north toward the Michigan/Canada border. While many people spend their time in the "mitt" of Michigan, the upper peninsula is full of secret treasures just waiting to be discovered. One such place is the Les Cheneaux Islands. This archipelago doesn't necessarily cater to tourists, but it's perfect for those who love winter weather and want to get away from modern life for a while.
A brief introduction to Les Cheneaux Islands, Michigan
Les Cheneaux (the channels in French) contains 36 unique islands across a 12-mile stretch of Lake Huron. Because the islands are not major tourist attractions, many of them are designated as wildlife preserves by the Nature Conservancy. Government Island is the only public island, and it allows camping and hiking to those brave enough to reach it by boat, kayak, or canoe.
If you're driving to Les Cheneaux by car, you'll have to cross the world-famous Mackinac Bridge to reach the Upper Peninsula (UP, as it's called by the locals). Hill Island and Island Number Eight are the only islands with infrastructure or roads. To reach these, you'll have to pass through the towns of Hessel and Cedarville.
Although the Les Cheneaux Islands are never that crowded, they're practically empty during the winter. So, you'll have plenty of room to stretch your legs and get as much fresh air as possible. These islands are perfect for those who love snow sports and the great outdoors.
What to do during a winter vacation on Les Cheneaux Islands
Some hotels in Hill Island close during the winter. But there are plenty of places to stay in either Hessel or Cedarville. One of the best options is Island View Resort, which sits right on the water and offers secluded cabins. If you're the type who loves to sip tea or coffee and look out the window at a snow-covered scene, this is the place to do it.
Outside of relaxing in a warm cabin, you can hit a few of the many hiking trails in and around Hessel and Cedarville. The trails are well-kept during the winter, as many people like to use them for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.
Finally, you can use Les Cheneaux as your base of operations and explore other parts of the Upper Peninsula and even Canada. For example, you can spend a day on Mackinac Island. While Mackinac gets crowded during the summer, it's quiet and idyllic during the winter, and it has more shops and restaurants than Les Cheneaux. Overall, a winter vacation up here is less about "doing" and more about "enjoying the scenery."