Michigan's Underrated Archipelago Of Islands Promises An Unexpectedly Idyllic Winter Vacation

Some hotels in Hill Island close during the winter. But there are plenty of places to stay in either Hessel or Cedarville. One of the best options is Island View Resort, which sits right on the water and offers secluded cabins. If you're the type who loves to sip tea or coffee and look out the window at a snow-covered scene, this is the place to do it.

Outside of relaxing in a warm cabin, you can hit a few of the many hiking trails in and around Hessel and Cedarville. The trails are well-kept during the winter, as many people like to use them for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.

Finally, you can use Les Cheneaux as your base of operations and explore other parts of the Upper Peninsula and even Canada. For example, you can spend a day on Mackinac Island. While Mackinac gets crowded during the summer, it's quiet and idyllic during the winter, and it has more shops and restaurants than Les Cheneaux. Overall, a winter vacation up here is less about "doing" and more about "enjoying the scenery."