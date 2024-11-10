Wyoming's Enchanting Town Is A Hidden Gem For Unforgettable Winter Thrills And Western Charm
Wyoming is the state to visit for a nature-filled retreat. With destinations like Yellowstone and Grand Teton (a breathtaking Western national park with an airport), the adventures offered in The Equality State are abundant. There are also enchanting towns to discover. This includes Pinedale, which is located in Western Wyoming, about 1.5 hours from Jackson, near the Wind River Mountain Range and the Green River. Established in 1904, Pinedale is the epitome of western charm. Horseback riding, rodeos, and ranching are all integral to life here. When winter rolls around, Pinedale offers travelers a dreamy, snowy vacation, and a myriad of thrilling outdoor activities are available during this season.
For example, you can explore Pinedale's natural beauty by fat tire biking through the snow. Rentals and tours are offered at Geared Up, a local shop. You could head to the Green River or Fremont Lake, where trout are plentiful, to partake in ice fishing. There's also Half Moon Lake, which is ideal for ice skating. Pinedale is where you'll find White Pine, a ski resort. Here, children and adults can take ski and snowboarding lessons, go tubing, or try a Nordic ski trail.
You can rent skis, snowboards, and other gear as well in Pinedale. If you want to go snowmobiling, no problem — you can do that in the town. Pick up a rental and a snowmobiling permit at Bucky's Outdoors, and head to one of many trails near Pinedale, such as the Green River Snowmobile Trailhead. As you can see, Pinedale should not be missed during the wintertime.
Dining and shopping in Pinedale
Pinedale may be a winter utopia for outdoor enthusiasts, but there's much more to enjoy in this town. Visitors will no doubt work up an appetite after a day well spent in the snow. The Bear Den Restaurant and Bar is top-rated as the best restaurant in Pinedale on Tripadvisor. Open Tuesday to Sunday, the eatery offers hearty meals such as steaks and sandwiches in a cabin-like setting with bear-themed decor. Another option is the Wrangler Cafe. From the outside, it appears to be a saloon, but it is a diner serving dishes like chicken fried steak and biscuits and gravy. The Wrangler Cafe is open daily.
Wyoming features one of the best 'cowboy core' vacation destinations in America, and while in Pinedale, make sure to stop by one of its many local stores for western-themed souvenirs. At The Cowboy Shop, visitors can purchase an array of houseware, decor, clothing, and, of course, cowboy boots and hats. Bison's Bounty sells accessories, toys, and more; however, it's also a dessert and coffee shop with mini donuts, locally roasted coffee beans, and other delights.
Another place for a cup of joe to stay warm from the winter chill is Pine Coffee Supply. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Their beans are roasted in house and their coffee is carefully crafted." If you're looking for more things to do indoors beyond eating and shopping, check out the Pinedale Aquatic Center; this kid-friendly site features two pools, a rock climbing wall, and more. Or, head to the Ice Arena to go ice skating.
Plan your winter getaway to Pinedale
Pinedale offers seasonal festivities such as the Winter Carnival. Typically hosted in February, activities include a snow sculpture contest, a snowmobile show, and a cardboard sledding craft show. There's also The Drift, a racing event. Wyoming is a spectacular state for a road trip, but if you prefer to fly, you can land at Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) and then drive to Pinedale. This should take less than two hours, and when renting a vehicle, opt for four-wheel drive to navigate snowy weather.
Keep in mind that it's imperative that visitors come properly prepared for extreme conditions. During the winter, it can get as cold as 2 degrees Fahrenheit. For lodging, visitors will find that Pinedale has several options. The Log Cabin Motel is dog-friendly and has a perfect rating on Tripadvisor. It features 14 adorable rustic cabins varying in size. A Tripadvisor reviewer states, "What a wonderful and unique inn/motel! We loved the historic character of these log cabins and their cozy feel."
The Gannett Peak Lodge offers King Suites that are ideal for two people, and their Highline Deluxe room sleeps three. It is pet-friendly and has the same owners as The Log Cabin Motel. There are also plenty of options on Airbnb, from a stunning ranch to a modern cabin with a sauna. For even more small-town adventures, continue your trip at a one-of-a-kind, artsy western town in Wyoming with two entrances into Yellowstone.