Wyoming's Enchanting Town Is A Hidden Gem For Unforgettable Winter Thrills And Western Charm

Wyoming is the state to visit for a nature-filled retreat. With destinations like Yellowstone and Grand Teton (a breathtaking Western national park with an airport), the adventures offered in The Equality State are abundant. There are also enchanting towns to discover. This includes Pinedale, which is located in Western Wyoming, about 1.5 hours from Jackson, near the Wind River Mountain Range and the Green River. Established in 1904, Pinedale is the epitome of western charm. Horseback riding, rodeos, and ranching are all integral to life here. When winter rolls around, Pinedale offers travelers a dreamy, snowy vacation, and a myriad of thrilling outdoor activities are available during this season.

Advertisement

For example, you can explore Pinedale's natural beauty by fat tire biking through the snow. Rentals and tours are offered at Geared Up, a local shop. You could head to the Green River or Fremont Lake, where trout are plentiful, to partake in ice fishing. There's also Half Moon Lake, which is ideal for ice skating. Pinedale is where you'll find White Pine, a ski resort. Here, children and adults can take ski and snowboarding lessons, go tubing, or try a Nordic ski trail.

You can rent skis, snowboards, and other gear as well in Pinedale. If you want to go snowmobiling, no problem — you can do that in the town. Pick up a rental and a snowmobiling permit at Bucky's Outdoors, and head to one of many trails near Pinedale, such as the Green River Snowmobile Trailhead. As you can see, Pinedale should not be missed during the wintertime.

Advertisement