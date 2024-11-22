Alabama's Only National Preserve Holds Waterfalls, Overlooks, And One Of The Southeast's Deepest Canyons

The Little Canyon River National Preserve in Alabama might sound unassuming, but in reality, this canyon is anything but small. The 14,000-acre area featuring the powerful currents of Little River that slice through the rocky cliffs is among one of the deepest canyons in the Southeast U.S. In some areas, the canyon can be over 600 feet deep. Driving along the Canyon Rim Drive off of Alabama Highway 35, you'll find the Graces High Falls Overlook, with impressive views of the highest waterfall in the preserve (and in the entire state of Alabama), plummeting down a staggering 133 feet. The rushing water pours off the rocks to crash into the canyon below.

While there is a real difference between state and national parks, Little River Canyon is a national preserve — the only one in Alabama. National preserves are protected lands, but the rules for what kinds of activities you can do in them are not as strict as in other government-owned natural areas. Some come to Little Canyon River to hike its more than 26 miles of trails or explore its 20 miles of backcountry roads. It also provides a unique opportunity to learn about the nation's history, as part of the Trail of Tears runs through the preserve. Others make the journey to seek out its wildlife, especially its many species of birds. For those seeking a thrilling physical challenge, there are adventures waiting here, including whitewater boating and rock climbing.

