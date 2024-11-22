Alabama's Only National Preserve Holds Waterfalls, Overlooks, And One Of The Southeast's Deepest Canyons
The Little Canyon River National Preserve in Alabama might sound unassuming, but in reality, this canyon is anything but small. The 14,000-acre area featuring the powerful currents of Little River that slice through the rocky cliffs is among one of the deepest canyons in the Southeast U.S. In some areas, the canyon can be over 600 feet deep. Driving along the Canyon Rim Drive off of Alabama Highway 35, you'll find the Graces High Falls Overlook, with impressive views of the highest waterfall in the preserve (and in the entire state of Alabama), plummeting down a staggering 133 feet. The rushing water pours off the rocks to crash into the canyon below.
While there is a real difference between state and national parks, Little River Canyon is a national preserve — the only one in Alabama. National preserves are protected lands, but the rules for what kinds of activities you can do in them are not as strict as in other government-owned natural areas. Some come to Little Canyon River to hike its more than 26 miles of trails or explore its 20 miles of backcountry roads. It also provides a unique opportunity to learn about the nation's history, as part of the Trail of Tears runs through the preserve. Others make the journey to seek out its wildlife, especially its many species of birds. For those seeking a thrilling physical challenge, there are adventures waiting here, including whitewater boating and rock climbing.
How to explore the Little Canyon River National Preserve on foot
There are many different trails throughout Little Canyon River National Preserve for hikers seeking anything from a casual stroll through the woods to a challenging trek down into the chasm. If you're looking to experience the breathtaking views without exerting too much effort, consider trying the Bridge Trail, the Beaver Pond Trail (a birding favorite), or the educational Path to Learning Trail, with information about the history of the region all along the way. The 0.75-mile Bridge Trail is a particularly quick option, taking hikers straight from the visitor center, through the woods, and to some of the best views in the preserve. From an overlook on the bridge, you can see the river rushing below.
There are plenty of U.S. National Park trails that are only for experienced hikers, and the same goes for national preserves. If you're in the mood for more of a challenge, consider attempting the short Eberhart Point trail, which starts at an impressive overlook and then takes experienced hikers down the steep path into the canyon below. Along the way, you'll have to traverse rocky terrain and streams until you reach the banks of the river.
Heart-pounding adventures in Little Canyon River
While this preserve has experiences for everyone, some adventures are more thrilling than others. If you're up for a unique challenge in nature and have the training to do it safely, Little Canyon River National Preserve has adventures waiting for you. If you are an accomplished rock climber, you can go bouldering or attempt to scale down the sheer cliffs of the canyon. You have to bring all of your own equipment, but rock climbing is allowed anywhere in the park.
If you would rather be on the water than clambering down the sandstone walls of the canyon, you might prefer taking a boat out on the river. Between November and April, the rushing river is deep enough for boats to navigate, providing an action-packed whitewater canoeing or kayaking experience for those who love making their way through the rapids. For a more relaxing vacation within nature, consider visiting Alabama's Gulf State Park for an underrated coastal escape.