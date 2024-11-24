The Beachfront White Sand Party Paradise Often Called The 'Key West Of The Midwest'
Missouri is full of surprises. When you think the state is only known for the Gateway Arches in St. Louis, you find out it's a mini Napa Valley and is listed as having one of the best wine towns in the Midwest. So what if we told you that you'll find a mini Florida paradise along the Lake of the Ozarks? You'd probably think we're pulling your leg, but Franky & Louie's Beachfront Bar & Grill says otherwise. It even coined its sandy tropical property the "Key West of the Midwest," according to its Instagram. With tiki hut-covered tables, as well as lime green, baby blues, and bright pink-painted wood to decorate the restaurant, it looks like a postcard from the Sunshine State's popular archipelago.
While the best time to visit Key West is during the spring, that's not quite the case for Franky & Louie's. The restaurant is located at the 10 Mile Marker on the Lake of the Ozarks, and according to travel influencer Samantha Brown, the best time to visit the scenic area is on a fall vacation. However, the restaurant has a seasonal schedule. It only opens on weekends and shuts down operations in the middle of fall. So it might be best to strip down to your favorite bathing suit and grab a frozen drink beforehand. According to the restaurant's 2024 schedule, from mid-March to mid-October, you won't be able to miss the vibrant crowd washing their worries away with some vitamin D.
Enjoy tasty menu items paired with exciting events
Squeeze a little lemon and add a tiny umbrella to garnish your drink, Franky & Louie's is a foodie's utopia. The menu is full of American food with an island twist, which will satisfy your taste buds on this "Key West" getaway. The menu even has a salad called the "Key West Cobb" that comes with your choice of seared blackened ahi tuna or grilled chicken with refreshing greens and veggies. While it doesn't offer a Key Lime Pie, it does have a Key Lime Cheesecake, which a Tripadvisor reviewer commented was a "great ending" to their stay.
There's nothing better than a frozen cocktail in the sun, but when the evening rolls around, the music gets tuned up and visitors can sip on a cold one in front of a live band. The bands are typically a weekly staple, but the dining establishment hosts events year-round. The staff incorporates decorations, libations, and celebrations, from annual Summer Solstice parties, serving snow cones and drink specials, to St. Patrick's Day-themed weekends, serving the Irish favorite, Jameson. Franky & Louie's prides itself on being its customers' weekend relief, as it not only has food, beverages, and loads of fun, but it also has places for people to stay near their retreat space.
Rent a boat and a vacation stay at Franky & Louie's
The property has over 300 campsites in an RV park, so you can party the day away, stay all night, and never leave until Monday appears. You can bring your RV for a daily rate of $2, rent a cabin for $99 per day, or — depending on how big your party is — a bunkhouse rental goes for $115-175 per day (all prices are at the time of writing). You can get lake view stays with a private beach and pickleball court. Plus, you can't forget that all roads lead to Franky & Louie's for lunch and dinner.
There is a marina where you can park your boat or rent one on the water. Boat slip rentals are for the year and range from $1,900-2,700 depending on the size of your boat. A daily rental is $500 for four hours or $775 for the entire day. If you rent the boat for two or three days, you get a discount. The boats can occupy 12 people, which, if split between everyone at full capacity, can be as cheap as $65 per person for 24 hours. Reviewers on Tripadvisor say that the Tritoon rentals were easy, the customer service was great, and they would definitely rent again. Franky & Louie's might not be in Florida, but it brings the vacation vibes for your tropical island getaway.