The Beachfront White Sand Party Paradise Often Called The 'Key West Of The Midwest'

Missouri is full of surprises. When you think the state is only known for the Gateway Arches in St. Louis, you find out it's a mini Napa Valley and is listed as having one of the best wine towns in the Midwest. So what if we told you that you'll find a mini Florida paradise along the Lake of the Ozarks? You'd probably think we're pulling your leg, but Franky & Louie's Beachfront Bar & Grill says otherwise. It even coined its sandy tropical property the "Key West of the Midwest," according to its Instagram. With tiki hut-covered tables, as well as lime green, baby blues, and bright pink-painted wood to decorate the restaurant, it looks like a postcard from the Sunshine State's popular archipelago.

While the best time to visit Key West is during the spring, that's not quite the case for Franky & Louie's. The restaurant is located at the 10 Mile Marker on the Lake of the Ozarks, and according to travel influencer Samantha Brown, the best time to visit the scenic area is on a fall vacation. However, the restaurant has a seasonal schedule. It only opens on weekends and shuts down operations in the middle of fall. So it might be best to strip down to your favorite bathing suit and grab a frozen drink beforehand. According to the restaurant's 2024 schedule, from mid-March to mid-October, you won't be able to miss the vibrant crowd washing their worries away with some vitamin D.