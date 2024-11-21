Maui's Coast Is Home To A Rugged & Remote Snorkeling Spot With Whimsical Wildlife

When you're not partaking in one of Maui's best luaus, snorkeling on the island is an absolute dream, with coral reefs teeming with tropical fish, green sea turtles gliding gracefully through aquamarine waters, and the chance to spot a shark or manta ray. While local spots like Turtle Town and Honolua Bay top lists as some of the best places to snorkel in Hawaii, those looking for an under-the-radar experience with epic wildlife should look no further than the Kanaio Coast.

Advertisement

The Kanaio Coast is located on Maui's southeastern shores, stretching between Hana and Makena. The coastline features stunning volcanic rock formations created over 200 years ago when the eruption of Haleakalā sent lava cascading toward the sea. The ocean-cooled lava formed captivating hexagonal basalt columns, arches, and sea caves. While the landscape along the coast is desolate — it's devoid of much vegetation and is populated by dark, sharp lava rock — diving beneath the water rewards you with rich marine life and excellent snorkeling. But what's the best way to explore the remote beauty and incredible snorkeling of Maui's Kanaio Coast?