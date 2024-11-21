Maui's Coast Is Home To A Rugged & Remote Snorkeling Spot With Whimsical Wildlife
When you're not partaking in one of Maui's best luaus, snorkeling on the island is an absolute dream, with coral reefs teeming with tropical fish, green sea turtles gliding gracefully through aquamarine waters, and the chance to spot a shark or manta ray. While local spots like Turtle Town and Honolua Bay top lists as some of the best places to snorkel in Hawaii, those looking for an under-the-radar experience with epic wildlife should look no further than the Kanaio Coast.
The Kanaio Coast is located on Maui's southeastern shores, stretching between Hana and Makena. The coastline features stunning volcanic rock formations created over 200 years ago when the eruption of Haleakalā sent lava cascading toward the sea. The ocean-cooled lava formed captivating hexagonal basalt columns, arches, and sea caves. While the landscape along the coast is desolate — it's devoid of much vegetation and is populated by dark, sharp lava rock — diving beneath the water rewards you with rich marine life and excellent snorkeling. But what's the best way to explore the remote beauty and incredible snorkeling of Maui's Kanaio Coast?
Volcanic arches, sea caves, and snorkeling on the Kanaio Coast
Given that this stretch of remote shoreline is accessible primarily by boat, it's best to explore the area with a guided tour. Dive into the rugged and remote beauty of the Kanaio Coast on a Blue Water Rafting excursion, which has been taking visitors on epic adventures since 1985 and is the only tour operator on this stretch of beach. Embark on their rigid inflatable canopied boats while your capable captains easily navigate under volcanic arches, sea caves, and past epic geometric coastline.
Kanaio Coast is particularly suited for snorkeling, with protection from northern winds and excellent visibility. While the coast features an array of snorkeling spots, the favorite is La Perouse Bay – a beautifully rugged bay to snorkel without crowds. Hop in the water to swim with tropical fish and peaceful sea turtles; you may even be joined by a pod of spinner dolphins, as the area is a favorite hangout of these aquatic mammals. Be sure to keep your distance to protect the dolphins and your bank account; transgressors may be slapped with a fine by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Snorkeling paradise at Molokini Crater
Also in the area is the iconic Molokini Crater, a crescent-shaped atoll rising from the azure North Pacific waters. The result of a volcanic eruption 230,000 years ago, the atoll was once a favored fishing spot for early Hawaiians but suffered massive destruction during World War II when it was used as target practice during military maneuvers. Since then, the crater and surrounding marine environment have rebounded after being declared a Marine Life Conservation District and Bird Sanctuary. While the reef is still on its way to becoming the jewel it once was, visitors will enjoy some of the best snorkeling and scuba diving in Maui. Spend an afternoon floating above pastel coral and schools of tropical fish, where lemon-like yellow tang and spiky pufferfish flit through the crystalline waters. Lucky snorkelers may even spot a moray eel or reef shark.
Like most of the Kanaio Coast, Molokini Crater is only accessible by boat, which means you can combine the best of the area's snorkeling and scenic coastline with Blue Water Rafting's 5.5-hour tour, a half-day trip along the Kanaio Coast, La Perouse Bay, and Molokini Crater. Cruise past breathtaking lava arches, swim with turtles at La Perouse Bay, and immerse yourself in the treasure trove of marine life at the crater while enjoying the best nature southern Maui has to offer.