You're Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity At These Caribbean Gems
Dipping your toes in crystal blue waters and enjoying endless stretches of white sand is a dream that doesn't happen often for many of us. However, for actors, singers, and the A-list elite, it's simply another day in the life of their fabulous existence. If you're planning a trip and want to add celebrity-spotting quests to your itinerary, aim for the Caribbean. Sure, you might be lucky enough to spot a celebrity in New York while going about your business or see stars in Los Angeles at their favorite hotspots. However, if you want to encounter celebs while soaking up the sun, pack your sunscreen and most glamorous sunglasses and head to the sun-drenched beaches of Turks and Caicos, St. Barts, Jamaica, and beyond.
It's not difficult to see why these destinations are popular go-to hotspots for the rich and famous. After all, it's much harder for paparazzi to lurk on the shores of a private island. The Caribbean also has plenty of good weather, thanks to its tropical climate. Many resorts and restaurants here are well-versed in serving high-end clientele, meaning you're always guaranteed a warm welcome. It's time to book that flight and dig out your autograph book. This vacation will be a one-of-a-kind experience.
Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos
If you want a taste of the finer things in life while getting a healthy tan, look no further than the Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos. The luxury award-winning vacation destination has welcomed numerous high-profile guests over the years. Back in 2013, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still head over heels in love. So much so that rumors began to swirl that the famous duo had tied the knot there in a secret wedding getaway. Other big-name guests include Bruce Willis, who owned one of the villas, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and even rock and roll icon Keith Richards, to name just a few.
The 5-star resort is home to a mix of private and rentable villas, all of which are footsteps away from the white-sand beach. If you like to throw in a little bit of action during your vacations, go on a kayaking trip or enjoy the resort's list of activities for guests. It will make for a nice break from sipping cocktails and looking for Leonardo DiCaprio. Of course, a resort of this caliber comes with a hefty price tag. At the time of writing, one night in a garden room that sleeps three people will set you back around $1,000. However, the resort offers five-night stays for the cost of four as a discount.
Noah's Ark, Turks and Caicos
Imagine you're living your best life in a Turks and Caicos bar. The music is turned up, you've got a cocktail in your hand, and your swimsuit is on. To the left, you see Drake sipping champagne on a float, while to the right of you, Olympian Naya Tapper is posing for a photograph on a swing in the sea. It sounds like a fever dream, but rest assured — there's a place where this could become a reality. Situated in Turks and Caicos, Noah's Ark is the place to let your hair down with a crowd more famous than your grandma's cookies.
There is one slight hitch, but it only adds to the allure of this unusual bar. It's floating in the sea, meaning you can't simply take a casual walk there or hail a cab. Instead, you'll need to hire a ferry service to take you to this magical place where dreams are made. Not only is Drake spotted there frequently, but so are other stars such as J. Cole and DJ Khaled. What are you waiting for?
Amanyara, Turks and Caicos
If you're wondering where you've heard this resort's name, it's because it's a favorite among the famous. Amanyara is in Turks and Caicos and is one of the most beloved vacation destinations for celebrities. Every inch of this sprawling paradise has been designed with luxury and comfort in mind, which is probably why one of the world's most famous families keeps going back for more. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been to this gorgeous spot numerous times, including back in 2018 when Kylie, Kourtney, and Kim all visited for a vacation. It's hard to determine the bigger highlight of the resort: the serene accommodation or half-mile-long private beach.
Other famous faces who have visited the resort include Shakira, Courteney Cox, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zac Efron. You may have to save a little to afford a trip here, as it certainly isn't a budget hotel. At the time of writing, a night here could set you back anywhere from $2,800 to $4,300, depending on your preferred accommodation option. However, anything worthwhile is rarely cheap, especially if you want to brush shoulders with the elite.
Gustavia Harbor, St. Barts
If you want to travel around the Caribbean in style, taking a yacht is the only way. There are so many gorgeous islands for vacationing in the area that it would be remiss to see just one, but St. Barts certainly makes a good base. If you're lucky enough to have the means, anchoring in Gustavia Harbor is a great way to kick off your celeb-peeping trip. This location is lush and captivating, with bright blue waters and green trees, and you're likely to see some of the most expensive yachts and superyachts in existence.
Larry Page, Roman Abramovich, and David Geffen are all known to disembark here to stretch their sea legs and get a bite to eat at the restaurants on the harbor. Jennifer Lopez and supermodel Heidi Klum have also vacationed here, and it's hardly surprising considering just how beautiful the scenery is. Tripadvisor users recommend stopping by La Guérite for delicious seafood paired with unparalleled views. For more locations like Gustavia Harbor, check out the breathtaking islands perfect for a budget-friendly vacation.
Thunder Bay Beach Bar, Barbados
Thunder Bay in Saint James in Barbados is home to a hidden gem, the Thunder Bay Beach Bar. Though it's not as luxurious at first glance as some of the other celebrity destinations we've mentioned, don't be fooled — its unassuming façade is part of what makes it so unique. One of the bar's biggest guests is the "Umbrella" hitmaker and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna. The Barbadian megastar returned to her roots in the summer of 2024 and was spotted dancing the night away with friends at the bar, which isn't far from where she was born, Saint Michael.
The Fenty founder happily slammed tequila shots with friends and took photographs with the staff, which were later uploaded to Thunder Bay Beach Bar's Instagram. A trip here doesn't just increase your chances of bumping into a celebrity. It also guarantees a no-frills night out and offers an authentic experience. Best of all, it won't break the bank!
Plantation Smokehouse, Jamaica
Sure, celebrities love walking along white sand beaches without the ever-present glare of the paparazzi while in the Caribbean. They also enjoy a fancy harbor or mega yacht as much as the next person, but the region's culinary scene also entices them to this part of the world. Caribbean food is wholesome, hearty, and packed full of flavor, which is exactly what Plantation Smokehouse in St Ann, Jamaica, offers its patrons. Back in 2020, the popular eatery was graced by arguably one of the most famous stars on the planet: Kanye West, also known as Ye.
The rapper posed for photographs with staff, and the restaurant shared the images on its business' Facebook page, each one showing Kanye donning his signature straight face. While the allure of Jamaica speaks for itself, Plantation Smokehouse gives visitors a deeper taste of the culture by offering dishes such as steamed mussels and jerk chicken. The best part? The prices are super reasonable, starting at around $13 for an entrée.
Shellona Beach Club, St. Barts
Some of the best beaches in the world are nearly always home to at least one beach club. These locations offer the chance to while away the hours in style, and Shellona Beach in St Barts ticks all the boxes for A-listers. The aesthetic is wonderfully luxurious and understated, making it a perfectly Instagrammable location. What's more, Shellona Beach is a great one-stop-shop for those who want a mixture of relaxation and upbeat experiences. It hosts a restaurant and an infinity pool, so grab a lounger and let yourself be waited on hand and foot as you try to spot celebs from behind your book.
However, it's worth noting that this is an upscale establishment, and the staff expects you to behave as such. So, keep your cool if you spot Scott Disick or Larry Page. Asking for photographs or making a scene won't be well-received here. A simple smile goes a long way, as privacy is king.
Hodges Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua
If you're big on scenery and the kind of vacation where you don't have to leave the resort, look no further than Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in picturesque Antigua. With its long stretches of sandy beaches, bright blue waters, and scenic backdrops, it's not hard to see why celebrities come to this spot in droves. Actress Nefessa Williams has stayed there, as have "The Vampire Diaries" star Kat Graham, singer Akon, and "High School Musical" alum Vanessa Hudgens with her husband Cole Tucker. Famed entertainers, athletes, and influencers choose this resort for relaxation and incredible photo opportunities, as its scenery is to die for.
In short, a vacation here is likely to be more star-studded than a Chanel store in the run-up to the Oscars. As you probably guessed, this isn't the cheapest spot to fill up your autograph book, but it's certainly not the most expensive place, either, depending on the time of year you visit. At the time of writing, one night in a junior suite costs between $300 and $400.
Wymara Resort + Villas, Turks and Caicos
If you've ever wondered where icon Drew Barrymore spends her downtime, look no further than Wymara Resort + Villas in sunny Turks and Caicos. The talk show host visited the location in 2019 for a weekend break. Taking to Instagram, she praised the resort for making it a time to remember alongside a snapshot of a captivating view. "From sunrise to sunset, this place stole our hearts! [Wymara Resort], thank you for treating me to the best weekend with my girls ... You truly spoiled us."
The stunning spot isn't just for play, either. Larsa Pippen visited the resort in 2022 to shoot a clothing campaign for PrettyLittleThing. As well as offering the usual sun, sea, and sand, Wymara has a top-tier spa ideal for celebrities looking to unwind. Book a room and beauty session here; you never know who you might be seated next to as you get your mani-pedi. It offers a variety of treatments, including the Ciacos Spa Journey, billed at $370. This comprises a body scrub, massage, and an all-important facial to help you blend in among the A-list crowd.
Mustique, Caribbean
There's no doubt that Mustique is one of the most gorgeous islands to experience. Though technically a private island, the breathtakingly beautiful location takes bookings as long as the price is right. The island boasts multiple villas for rent with fabulous names such as Oceanus, Alumbrera, and Sleeping Dragon. There's no denying that you need to have a healthy bank account to afford a trip here, but if you can meet the requirements, you may find yourself sharing a beach with the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales, or Prince William. The island has a long-running history with the British royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, owned a slice of land on the island, which she received as a wedding present. Her estate, Les Jolies Eaux, was one of her favorite places in the world. If you feel like walking in Margaret's footsteps, her former home costs around $47,000 a week. It may be time to start planning that extended family reunion, and it'll be worth every dime.
Eden Rock, St. Barts
It could be argued that if one really wants to socialize with the best in the business, there's only one destination for it. Nestled in St. Jean Bay in St. Barts is the ultra-trendy Eden Rock resort. Though it's been open since the '50s, Eden Rock's attraction has never waned. The resort is known for having many famous guests, such as Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lopez. Interestingly, even the hotel's owners, Jane and David Matthews, have some elite ties. One of their sons, Spencer, is a reality TV star in Britain, and the other, James, is married to Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales.
These connections likely help Eden Rock stay on the map, but the resort doesn't need them. Thanks to its beautiful spot and exquisite service, Eden Rock is also a premiere venue for parties. In 2021, the LuisaViaRoma Gala for UNICEF was held there, and singer Dua Lipa performed for a string of high-flying guests.
The Cove at Atlantis, Bahamas
If there's one tip we could offer celebrity-loving travelers, it's don't leave the Caribbean without visiting this incredible resort. Sure, there are cheaper places you could go, but why would you want to? The reputation of The Cove at Atlantis, located on the aptly named Paradise Island, precedes it. This wonderful spot is literally fit for royalty. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, vacationed here in 2022, but they aren't the only A-listers to enjoy everything the resort has to offer. Oprah Winfrey and Drake have also unpacked their suitcases here.
The Cove has everything you could possibly want right on your doorstep, with its own private lagoon and 29 restaurants to choose from. What's more, if you suddenly decide that the location ticks all the boxes but The Cove Atlantis falls short for some mind-boggling reason, there are other hotels on Paradise Island to choose from. Either way, your chances of spotting a movie star or industry pioneer here are higher than Mariah Carey's stilettos. Check out everything you need to know before visiting the Caribbean.
Glossy Bay Marina, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
It's true that planning your first sailing vacation can be a little daunting, but it shouldn't be. There's a reason why the world's elite loves being on water during precious downtime. Having access to a boat in the Caribbean means you get to see some truly stunning harbors and marinas, such as the Glossy Bay Marina in St Vincent and the Grenadines. In 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were spotted shopping at a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club there, making this a premiere location for star spotting.
The island of Canouan may not get talked about as much as some of the other places we've mentioned, but don't let that fool you. This Caribbean gem has been visited by Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and Batman himself, George Clooney. Even if you don't go to the marina, there's a high chance you could see one of your favorite entertainers taking a dip somewhere else on the island.
Caribbean Fish Market, St Thomas
Imagine stopping by this beautiful restaurant in the Caribbean, only to turn to your right and see Harry Styles, James Cordon, and Adele having a friendly catch-up. Back in 2020, the trio reportedly made their way to sunnier climates for the new year and stopped by the Caribbean Fish Market restaurant on the island of St Thomas during their trip. According to a server, the A-listers tipped very well, leaving a generous sum of $2,020 (presumably to match the year) on a relatively tame bill of $472.
Though this location may not be pumping with celebrities all the time, the island of St Thomas is very popular with high-end clientele, and it's a good sign that such prestigious stars chose to dine here. The eatery offers beach dining and a selection of the best food in the Caribbean, from oysters to steak and French toast. Plus, It has an impressive cocktail and wine menu featuring coconut rum punch, spicy palomas, and an intriguing blueberry and basil boozy lemonade.