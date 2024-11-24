The 'Polite' Habit Flight Attendants Hate To Hear From Passengers
Flight attendants ensure you travel comfortably and safely while always greeting you warmly and catering to your needs. They go above and beyond. Along with providing in-flight snacks, their vital duties include administering first aid, assisting those with special needs, soothing frightened passengers during turbulence, and giving instructions during emergencies. Generally, the best practice while flying is to be considerate of the hardworking cabin crew, but some seemingly polite practices can actually annoy flight attendants.
When flying, refrain from calling a flight attendant a nickname such as "sweetheart," "doll," or "honey." Flight attendants are highly-trained professionals, and these nicknames can diminish their authority and be interpreted as condescending. Avoiding this seemingly polite or harmless habit that irks flight attendants is best. Once a flight attendant flags you as a problematic passenger and gives you the code name "Philip," a derivative of PILP — "Passenger I'd Like to Punch," you will be in their bad graces for the remainder of the flight. Along with not using these nicknames, there are things you can do to make the cabin crew's job as easy as possible, like avoiding common mistakes while boarding the plane and not asking to throw garbage away during the food service.
Avoid using nicknames when talking to a flight attendant
Flight attendants always greet you as you come aboard to show friendliness. Be polite and say hi back, or a simple smile and a nod would also suffice. Ignoring them is rude, but flight attendants cringe when passengers greet them with terms of endearment. You might think you are showing affection and appreciation by calling a flight attendant "sweetie," but using these terms outside of a close relationship can be considered a form of benevolent sexism (when women are idealized while being regarded as inferior). If you want to be personable, glance at their tags and address them by their actual names.
You may also try to be polite and show friendliness by cracking a joke, such as saying something like "I'll have my eggs over easy" when they take your drink order. This joke can imply that flight attendants' only role is to bring you food. You may want to think twice before making a wisecrack and watch what you say on a flight, as professionals who log between 65 to 85 hours in the air each month have heard them all. You should also avoid touching the flight attendant to get their attention. The appropriate way to address them is a simple "excuse me." Press the call button if you need help, but use it sparingly. If you want to show appreciation, the best way to thank your flight attendants and make their day is with a care package.