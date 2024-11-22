One Of Florida's Oldest Tourist Attractions Is An Exotic Oasis In The Heart Of St. Petersburg
Picture your next vacation to Florida. The first place that comes to mind, most likely, is Miami, dubbed one of America's best cities for nightlife. After all, what can be better than sunny skies, crystal-clear beaches, and palm trees? — Wait for the record to scratch.
Travel to the West Coast, and you'll find hidden treasure attractions that will mentally take you to a Japanese botanical garden. In St. Petersburg, Florida, aside from a couple of cozy beach towns where you can escape the crowds, find water lilies, flamingos, and koi fish ponds at the incredible Sunken Gardens. This magical property will make you feel instant serenity, as you're surrounded by lush trees decorated with blooming flowers. Walk around the botanical escape and hear the sounds of the waterfalls cascading above the ponds. On your journey, you'll get close to the amazing wildlife on the property like nothing you've seen before. The purples, reds, and yellow from the florals, as well as, shades of green from the fauna provide a calming energy and display a magnificent view.
There are 24 destination points in the garden, such as the History Center, Amphitheater, and Meditation Patio, so it's more than just a stroll along the walkways, but an interactive experience for you and your travel companions. You can also sign up for a group tour or self-guided tour, and learn about the many plants and animals that give life to the town's "oldest living museum," as it describes itself on the Sunken Gardens website.
How the animals and plants got here
The four-acre wonderland has more than 50,000 exotic plants and is home to several types of tropical birds, and it's been a long time coming — it all began over a century ago (via Sunken Gardens). In 1911, a plumber and garden enthusiast, George Turner Sr., bought the land in hopes of making a return on his investment. As destiny has it, there was way more in store for him than to simply flip the property. A decade later, the economy tanked and natural disasters destroyed Turner Sr.'s purchase. He was forced to turn his hobby of gardening into his life's work, creating what is now the Sunken Gardens.
Turner passed the baton to his sons in the '50s, and they introduced its first flock of flamingos, which, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are native birds to the Sunshine State. As the Garden's animal family grew, so did its audience, creating as much hype as major theme parks, which emerged during that time. While Redditors didn't list it as one of the 14 best botanical gardens in America, locals and tourists see it for more than what it is. The community made it a protected Local Historic Landmark in 1998 before Turner's grandsons (the last generation to inherit the family heirloom) could sell. A year later, the main entrance was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Since then, the property has been restored and is owned and run by the City of St. Petersburg. It continues to thrive to this day.
What to do and see while in the Gardens
A visit to the Sunken Gardens can be an exciting day trip for guests, as they walk through rows of purple orchids to clusters of pink and red Bougainvillea flowers. Many flock to the gardens to get close to the flamingos and Amazon parrots, while others feed the koi fish and check out the turtles. You can spend hours wandering the dreamy pathway in awe of the community's restoration efforts and their constant dedication to upkeep and maintain the land.
Depending on the day you plan to attend, the Gardens host community-wide events, such as yoga classes and festivals, making an already soothing location even more transformative. You or your organization can also plan private events at various locations in the Gardens. They host weddings and private parties, providing a cocktail hour, reception area, and, of course, a background provided by nature.
With close to five-star TripAdvisor ratings, it nearly matches the popularity of your typical beach in the area, like Pass-a-Grille Beach. So, instead of planning the blissful paradise getaway, you might want to fill your Florida day with a satisfying, unique escape from reality and shock the whole group chat.