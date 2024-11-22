Picture your next vacation to Florida. The first place that comes to mind, most likely, is Miami, dubbed one of America's best cities for nightlife. After all, what can be better than sunny skies, crystal-clear beaches, and palm trees? — Wait for the record to scratch.

Travel to the West Coast, and you'll find hidden treasure attractions that will mentally take you to a Japanese botanical garden. In St. Petersburg, Florida, aside from a couple of cozy beach towns where you can escape the crowds, find water lilies, flamingos, and koi fish ponds at the incredible Sunken Gardens. This magical property will make you feel instant serenity, as you're surrounded by lush trees decorated with blooming flowers. Walk around the botanical escape and hear the sounds of the waterfalls cascading above the ponds. On your journey, you'll get close to the amazing wildlife on the property like nothing you've seen before. The purples, reds, and yellow from the florals, as well as, shades of green from the fauna provide a calming energy and display a magnificent view.

There are 24 destination points in the garden, such as the History Center, Amphitheater, and Meditation Patio, so it's more than just a stroll along the walkways, but an interactive experience for you and your travel companions. You can also sign up for a group tour or self-guided tour, and learn about the many plants and animals that give life to the town's "oldest living museum," as it describes itself on the Sunken Gardens website.