A Lakeside Mansion Turned Medical Museum In Chicago Is An Underrated Family Experience

In Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, right by the shores of Lake Michigan, is a mansion built as a wedding present for the heiress to a match company fortune. Today, it's not a private home, and you won't find any matches inside. Instead, its four floors and 10,000 square feet are packed with antique medical equipment, fine art, and marble statues of icons of the scientific community. This is the International Museum of Surgical Science, and it's one of the most underrated spots to spend an afternoon indoors in Chicago.

"I've lived just outside of Chicago for over 30 years and only recently heard about this place. But it was a wonderful surprise!" one reviewer on TripAdvisor raved. While it may be overshadowed by other fantastic science museums in America, including Chicago's own Museum of Science and Industry, it's absolutely worth a visit. There's plenty to see in this museum, whether you're a medical professional, a history buff, or just a curious visitor in the mood for a unique and educational experience. There are museums where the architecture rivals the art, and for some, that could be true of this building. Whether or not the history of medicine catches your interest, just walking through the building is worth the price of admission. Tickets cost $30 per adult, $18 for seniors, students, teachers, and military, and $15 for children over the age of 4. Little kids get in for free.

