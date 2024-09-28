America's Absolute Best Science Museums, According To Reviews

Science absolutely fascinates kids. Who could forget all those chemistry kits we received as gifts when we were youngsters? The excitement of discovering how chemicals react or how forces relate is just a couple of the many eye-opening things science teaches us when we're young. And, of course, nowadays, science can also bring families together for fantastic days out. With our school days not long enough to cover every scientific experiment and discovery — or perhaps, because time has faded the memory of knowledge — science museums serve as an excellent way for kids to learn (and their parents and grandparents to join in and learn all over again).

From one coast to the other, the U.S. has a large number of world-class and diverse science museums. It doesn't matter if you're a visitor to the country or you've lived next door to one of these fantastic institutes all your life; taking in a science museum is a fun family day out. From L.A. to Florida, you have a variety of different museums offering education in various scientific fields, from paleontology to physics. Here are the absolute best science museums the country has to offer.