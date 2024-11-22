Austin's Hippest Neighborhood Is Brimming With Art And Eclectic World Cuisine

East Austin's art and restaurant scenes are thriving. If you're an art lover, you might want to plan your trip around the free East Austin Studio Tours in May and November. Hundreds of artists open their spaces to meet the public and introduce them to their work. No matter what time of year you come, you should visit the grayDUCK Gallery, which shows an eclectic range of art and is open only on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Cathedral, an art and event space in a former church. Ivester Contemporary is a fine art gallery with two exhibition areas, and Richesart Gallery is a Black-owned art and event space where creatives meet for open mic nights, live figure drawing, jazz sets, and more.

There are countless options for sampling East Austin's eclectic cuisine, but at the top of the list should be Birdie's. This eatery is a small, counter-service-only, cashless, phone number-less, family-owned spot that doesn't accept reservations. Since opening in 2021, the restaurant has received many recognitions, including a James Beard Award nomination for best chef in Texas, Food & Wine's restaurant of the year, and the No. 1 restaurant in Austin from the Austin American Statesman. It is also included in the Michelin guide, and the menu changes daily.

Brunch lovers should head to Paperboy, where you can indulge in a sweet chocolate peanut butter pop tart or savory Texas hash with roasted pork, sweet potato, poached egg, and pecan mole. Beef is the star at Buenos Aires Café, an Argentine standout that handmakes its empanadas daily, or you can dig into Louisiana specialties like crab maison and gumbo at Uptown Sports Club.

