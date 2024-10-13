Soak In World-Famous Hot Springs At Wyoming's Unusual State Park For Relaxation And Thrills
If you're thinking of a family-friendly vacation, there's almost nothing better than a water park. When the weather heats up, dipping your toes into a pool feels incredible, and kids love to splash and play around.
But what if the weather is not so hot? What if it's actually chilly outside? Well, in that case, you may want to visit a hot spring instead. Fortunately, in the U.S., travelers have multiple options for warm natural pools. From the healing waters of Kah-Nee-Ta in the Pacific Northwest to the smallest national park in Arkansas, hot springs can draw tourists from all over the country.
If you're in the Midwest, Wyoming has one of the best hot springs around. In fact, it's so good that it's become something of a theme park where families with kids can hang out, get wet, and have lots of fun. It's called Star Plunge, and it's a one-of-a-kind destination that must be experienced to be believed. So, get your towel and put on your bathing suit and let's dive in.
What to know about Star Plunge Water Park
Star Plunge is a 100-year-old natural attraction just northwest of the center of Wyoming, outside of the Wind River Indian Reservation. It's also nestled within the Hot Springs State Park in the town of Thermopolis (Greek for "hot city"). The park is incredible in its own right, so you should venture out and see what else is around (like Swinging Bridge and Monument Hill).
Open every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Star Plunge is even open on Christmas, although the hours change slightly (9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day). Admission is $15.50 for guests 5 and up (with a discount for seniors 65 and older). For younger children, admission is only $7 for the day.
The main attractions at Star Plunge are the two pools. One is indoors and the other is outside, although they're both open all year round. Because the pools are fed from the hot spring nearby, they're always warm at a temperature range of 90-98 degrees. If you want really hot water, you can relax in the appropriately named Hot Pool, which stays at 104 degrees Fahrenheit and contains massage jets for immediate relief. The pools even have slides, including the Super Star 500, Blue Thunder Run, and the Lil' Dipper.
Planning your visit to Star Plunge and the surrounding area
When looking at the map, Thermopolis is a relatively small town surrounded by vast natural scenery. So, when planning your vacation, you should try to incorporate as much of Wyoming's stunning beauty as possible. Some of the best places to do that are at Hot Springs State Park, the Legend Rock Petroglyph Site, and Wind River Canyon. Alternatively, you can drive about 90 minutes north to the one of a kind Cody, Wyoming, named after the legendary Buffalo Bill (aka Col. William Cody).
However, the time of year also matters when planning a visit to Star Plunge. Part of the appeal of visiting a hot spring is that it's warm all year long, even when the temperatures dip below freezing outside. If your kids are little troopers, there's something almost magical about relaxing in 90+ degrees water while the air is cold enough to turn your breath into tiny icicles. If you do come during the winter, many of the outdoor activities will be too cold, especially for children.
As far as indoor activities go, kids love the Wyoming Dinosaur Center, where you can learn more about the dinos that lived in the region and see actual fossils of some of these ancient residents. The Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center is another highlight that illustrates the rich history and heritage of Wyoming and the surrounding area.