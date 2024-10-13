Soak In World-Famous Hot Springs At Wyoming's Unusual State Park For Relaxation And Thrills

If you're thinking of a family-friendly vacation, there's almost nothing better than a water park. When the weather heats up, dipping your toes into a pool feels incredible, and kids love to splash and play around.

But what if the weather is not so hot? What if it's actually chilly outside? Well, in that case, you may want to visit a hot spring instead. Fortunately, in the U.S., travelers have multiple options for warm natural pools. From the healing waters of Kah-Nee-Ta in the Pacific Northwest to the smallest national park in Arkansas, hot springs can draw tourists from all over the country.

If you're in the Midwest, Wyoming has one of the best hot springs around. In fact, it's so good that it's become something of a theme park where families with kids can hang out, get wet, and have lots of fun. It's called Star Plunge, and it's a one-of-a-kind destination that must be experienced to be believed. So, get your towel and put on your bathing suit and let's dive in.

