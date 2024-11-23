'America's Largest Home' Is A Scenic North Carolina Gem Ideal For Enjoying Christmas Magic
As the holidays approach, it's time to determine where you're going to celebrate Christmas. If you're in the United States, there are plenty of options that can help you capture the magic of the season. For example, you can head to the small town of North Pole in Alaska, where it's "always Christmas," and meet Santa. Alternatively, you can go to Southern California and ride the Polar Express for a magical holiday experience.
However, if you're looking for a festive outing on the East Coast, look no further than North Carolina. Situated just below Asheville sits "America's Largest Home," also known as the Biltmore Estate. Sprawling across 8,000 acres, the 175,000-square-foot house is as impressive as it is awe-inspiring.
While a trip to Biltmore is always a treat (especially if you stay there overnight), it's a completely different experience during the holiday season. From November to January, Biltmore transforms into a Christmas wonderland, complete with dazzling lights, gorgeous decorations, and all kinds of family-friendly festivities. So, if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind Christmas vacation, Biltmore might be the best option.
An overview of Biltmore Estate's Christmas celebrations
Biltmore Estate was built for George Washington Vanderbilt and his family. While construction on the French-style home began in 1889, the Vanderbilt family didn't move in until, fittingly, December 24, 1895. The Christmas spirit has always been present at Biltmore, being as much a part of the house as the stones within its walls. Celebrations and festivities have taken place ever since, so there's a deep appreciation for tradition and heritage.
But what does Christmas at Biltmore look like, exactly? It's split into a few different experiences, all of which you can pay to do, especially if you're booking a room for a night or two. First, you can buy a general admission ticket for daytime or evening. If you go at night, you can experience Biltmore's "Candlelight Christmas Evenings," featuring thousands of candles and other Christmas lights in and around the entire estate. The weather can get chilly at night, so it's always best to bring layers. Tickets range from $125 to $155 during the day and $145 to $170 at night for basic admission.
Guests can also choose to experience a one-of-a-kind art exhibit showcasing the gorgeous glass artworks of Dale Chihuly. If you buy a ticket to this exhibit, you get free daytime admission to the grounds for the following day. Various ticket packages are available, including one with an exclusive tour. All tickets include complimentary parking and wine tasting.
How to incorporate the Biltmore Estate into your holiday travel plans
The easiest way to experience Christmas at Biltmore, one of the most underrated outdoor paradises in the U.S., is to stay onsite, which allows ample time to wander through the mansion and the rest of the grounds. There are three booking options: the Village Hotel, the Inn on Biltmore Estate, and the Cottages. Keep in mind that prices go up for holiday stays, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.
If you pay for a guided 90-minute tour, you'll learn a lot more about the history of the estate, and you're free to wander around before and after. Because the estate is separated into different sections, each area has its own hours, so double-check them when buying tickets.
Alternatively, if you want to save money on your Christmas vacation, you can stay in Asheville instead. There's something of a cottage industry of hotels built to cater to Biltmore guests. Many of them are close to the estate and have much more competitive prices. For example, the Biltmore Village Inn is only about $200 per night and is rated 4.8 stars on Google.