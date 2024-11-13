The Polar Express Comes To Life On This Magical Holiday Train Ride In California
While you could head to North Pole, Alaska, to see the breathtaking destination where Santa Claus actually lives for holiday cheer, you can stay closer to home and embark on a journey filled with magic, nostalgia, and wonder at The Polar Express Train Ride in Southern California. Hosted at the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, this beloved experience brings the cherished story of "The Polar Express" to life, captivating fans of the iconic 2004 film and the original 1985 book by Chris Van Allsburg. With presents, treats, photo opportunities, and even an encounter with Santa Claus himself, this immersive experience promises a heartwarming adventure for all ages, setting the perfect scene to embrace the holiday spirit.
The experience closely follows the storyline of "The Polar Express," a timeless tale about a young boy's journey to rediscover the magic of Christmas. As he grapples with doubts about Santa Claus, he's drawn to an enchanting train that mysteriously stops outside his window one night. Climbing aboard, he embarks on a thrilling adventure to the North Pole, making friends and learning what it truly means to believe in the Christmas spirit. This cherished story, loved by generations, has captivated readers and viewers alike, and the SoCal Polar Express ride recreates the tale in vivid detail for a memorable family experience.
Family-friendly activities at the Polar Express Train Ride in Southern California
The adventure begins upon arrival, where guests are welcomed at the ticket booth with a golden ticket, much like the iconic ones from the film. Families can peruse the gift shop stocked with festive Polar Express-themed merchandise, including ornaments, blue pajamas, puzzles, mugs, games, and toys, perfect for holiday souvenirs. Nearby, a dedicated photo tent offers whimsical backdrops for capturing the joy of the season, and a station invites children to write letters to Santa — a special touch that enhances the holiday magic.
The magical journey truly starts when guests are ushered onto one of four festively named trains: Silver Bell, Northern Lights, Arctic Circle, and Aurora Borealis. Each train car is decked out in holiday decor that echoes the festive ambiance of the story. Onboard, dancing chefs serve up steaming cups of hot chocolate and shortbread fingers, reminiscent of the beloved scenes in the film. Passengers can sit back and savor the treats as the classic story is read aloud, all while eagerly awaiting Santa's grand entrance. As the train inches closer to the North Pole, Santa and his helpers make their way down the aisles, delivering the first gift of Christmas — silver sleigh bells, a keepsake to cherish. Passengers can also meet beloved characters, join in on caroling, and enjoy the lively, family-friendly entertainment, filling the train with holiday cheer.
Key details and need-to-know logistics for the train
This magical experience lasts approximately two hours, with the actual train ride taking about an hour. To fully enjoy every activity, guests are encouraged to arrive at least an hour before their departure time, which can be booked for 4 p.m., 6 p.m., or 8 p.m. on select dates in November and December. Ticket prices vary based on the date and can be purchased on the business' website, so early planning is recommended to reserve the preferred time and make the most of the festivities. Located just an hour and a half from Los Angeles (one of the ultimate destinations for a December travel bucket list), this holiday adventure makes for an unforgettable family outing.
The Polar Express Train Ride is designed to be inclusive, offering wheelchair-accessible seating and a day where an ASL interpreter will be on the train for those who may need it. Families can also arrange sensory-friendly rides on select days, featuring slight modifications for a comfortable experience. To add to the fun, guests are encouraged to wear cozy pajamas just like in the movie, creating an even more immersive and festive atmosphere. This journey to the North Pole is the perfect way to celebrate the season, giving families an unforgettable experience wrapped in warmth, nostalgia, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. For those looking to continue the seasonal festivities, explore a German mountain town without leaving the U.S. at this underrated West Coast gem that truly transforms for the holiday season.