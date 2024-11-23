Enjoy Amalfi Coast Vibes Like Chic Resorts And Beaches At This Underrated Coastal Town In Italy

While the striking Amalfi Coast is famous for good reason, this popularity also comes at a price: Relentless summer crowds and sky-high prices. However, a 3-hour drive south of Amalfi lies the hidden gem of Maratea, a charming town carved into the mountainside with mesmerizing views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Occupying about 19 miles of coastline as part of the mountainous Basilicata region, Maratea has a rich history that dates to ancient times when the first town was built on the towering Mount San Biago. Later, the inhabitants constructed a medieval village further down the slope, known as the "borgo," with winding cobblestoned streets and a notable 44 churches.

Maratea now stretches to the sea port and is one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, though it was not until the 1950s that a discreet tourism industry developed there. The town has also become famous because of its Christ the Redeemer statue, a smaller replica of the one in Rio de Janeiro. Today, Maratea's remote location and breathtaking beauty continue to lure in-the-know travelers with its elegant accommodations, authentic village, and sandy beaches.

According to travel expert Rick Steves, the best time to visit Italy is generally in May, June, September, and October for warm weather and few crowds. However, you likely won't have the same crowds as the Amalfi Coast during the peak months of July and August. The easiest way to get to Maratea is to fly into Naples International Airport and rent a car for the 130-mile drive. Once there, you'll be rewarded with the treasures of this undiscovered pocket of the Italian coast.

