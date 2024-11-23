Enjoy Amalfi Coast Vibes Like Chic Resorts And Beaches At This Underrated Coastal Town In Italy
While the striking Amalfi Coast is famous for good reason, this popularity also comes at a price: Relentless summer crowds and sky-high prices. However, a 3-hour drive south of Amalfi lies the hidden gem of Maratea, a charming town carved into the mountainside with mesmerizing views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Occupying about 19 miles of coastline as part of the mountainous Basilicata region, Maratea has a rich history that dates to ancient times when the first town was built on the towering Mount San Biago. Later, the inhabitants constructed a medieval village further down the slope, known as the "borgo," with winding cobblestoned streets and a notable 44 churches.
Maratea now stretches to the sea port and is one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, though it was not until the 1950s that a discreet tourism industry developed there. The town has also become famous because of its Christ the Redeemer statue, a smaller replica of the one in Rio de Janeiro. Today, Maratea's remote location and breathtaking beauty continue to lure in-the-know travelers with its elegant accommodations, authentic village, and sandy beaches.
According to travel expert Rick Steves, the best time to visit Italy is generally in May, June, September, and October for warm weather and few crowds. However, you likely won't have the same crowds as the Amalfi Coast during the peak months of July and August. The easiest way to get to Maratea is to fly into Naples International Airport and rent a car for the 130-mile drive. Once there, you'll be rewarded with the treasures of this undiscovered pocket of the Italian coast.
What to see and do near Maratea
Maratea brims with a wide variety of beaches, from black sand beauties to intimate grottos lapped by translucent waves. One of Italy's most underrated beaches is La Secca, a picturesque and petite crescent that's close to town yet still seems undiscovered. Next door is La Mirto Solarium Bar, where you can relax on sun loungers on terraces carved into the sea cliffs. One of the most famed beaches near Maratea is Cala Jannita, notable for its volcanic black sand dotted with colorful umbrellas and beach loungers. For the largest sandy stretch near Maratea, visit Spiaggia delle Gnola, perfect for long beach walks and swims.
While Maratea is home to many historic churches and chapels in the medieval village, the religious site now synonymous with Maratea is actually quite modern and was built in 1965. After a visit to Brazil, an Italian count commissioned a Christ the Redeemer statue to be sculpted out of Carrara marble and placed on Mount San Biago overlooking Maratea. The 70-foot-high statue, which is also the tallest statue in Italy, can be accessed by a shuttle ride or self drive (depending on the season) or a strenuous hike.The terrace also offers incredible panoramic views of the coastline. A short stroll from Christ the Redeemer is the 17th-century Basilica of San Biagio, which honors the patron saint of Maratea.
Where to stay in Maratea
Maratea's most elegant retreat is Santavenere, prominently perched in a lush park-like setting with spectacular sea views. Built in the 1950s by a wealthy Italian count, Santavenere is grand and exclusive villa with just 34 rooms and suites. The glamorous hideaway boasts a fine dining restaurant and seaside trattoria, freeform swimming pool, tennis court, pampering spa, and even a private stretch of beach.
"We would rather come back to Hotel Santavenere than go back to Amalfi — what Santavenere has is better," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Quieter, more secluded, and yet still the views, ocean and all were so warm and inviting." Rates here start at $463 per night.
Cradled in the medieval village lies La Locanda delle Donne Monache, set in a former 18th-century monastery. This historic gem boasts 27 charming rooms and suites centered around a large and inviting outdoor pool with sweeping mountain views. This quaint retreat is just steps from Maratea's restaurants and boutiques and offers easy access to the walking trail to the Christ the Redeemer statue. Rooms here start at $135 per night.