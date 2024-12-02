Spain's First Public Cave Is A Unique Attraction With Underground Lakes & Eclectic Formations

Spain is one of the most popular countries in Europe to visit for many reasons. Not only does it have several fascinating cities full of beautiful architecture, art, and nightlife, it also is home to some gorgeous landscapes and charming small towns where visitors can truly slow down and enjoy life. These little towns outside of Spain's bustling metropolises are also home to some magnificent natural phenomena that are well worth getting out of the city for. And in one small town, you can find the first cave in the country that was opened to public visitors over 100 years ago. In the caves of the Gruta de las Maravillas (the Cave of Wonders), you will find some unique rock formations that took millions of years to form.

The Gruta de las Maravillas is located in Aracena in southern Spain, which is just over an hour northwest of Seville, one of the best cities in Europe for a fall vacation. The cave itself is made up of limestone caverns that have been carved and eroded by nature. The Gruta de las Maravillas was discovered in 1850 but wasn't opened up to visitors until 1914, and since then has attracted thousands of curious tourists who are looking to explore nature in unique ways. Visitors can wander three levels of galleries that stretch over 1,200 meters (about 3,900 feet) and feature some intriguingly shaped stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and stone curtains, among many other formations. Although southern Spain can be quite hot during parts of the year, the temperature in the cave is always in the low- to mid-60s Fahrenheit with about 98 percent humidity.