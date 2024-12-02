Spain's First Public Cave Is A Unique Attraction With Underground Lakes & Eclectic Formations
Spain is one of the most popular countries in Europe to visit for many reasons. Not only does it have several fascinating cities full of beautiful architecture, art, and nightlife, it also is home to some gorgeous landscapes and charming small towns where visitors can truly slow down and enjoy life. These little towns outside of Spain's bustling metropolises are also home to some magnificent natural phenomena that are well worth getting out of the city for. And in one small town, you can find the first cave in the country that was opened to public visitors over 100 years ago. In the caves of the Gruta de las Maravillas (the Cave of Wonders), you will find some unique rock formations that took millions of years to form.
The Gruta de las Maravillas is located in Aracena in southern Spain, which is just over an hour northwest of Seville, one of the best cities in Europe for a fall vacation. The cave itself is made up of limestone caverns that have been carved and eroded by nature. The Gruta de las Maravillas was discovered in 1850 but wasn't opened up to visitors until 1914, and since then has attracted thousands of curious tourists who are looking to explore nature in unique ways. Visitors can wander three levels of galleries that stretch over 1,200 meters (about 3,900 feet) and feature some intriguingly shaped stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and stone curtains, among many other formations. Although southern Spain can be quite hot during parts of the year, the temperature in the cave is always in the low- to mid-60s Fahrenheit with about 98 percent humidity.
The Gruta de las Maravillas has some fascinating formations
Despite how large the Gruta de las Maravillas is, it takes less than an hour to complete a tour of the caverns, which include 12 different "rooms" and six underground lakes. The rooms have different names that are quite grand, including the Cathedral Hall, the Cristalería de Dios, as well as quirkier monikers like the Chickpea Chamber and the Naked Chamber. The formations can vary in color based on other minerals or metals that might be found in the rock such as copper or iron, and they can take on some strange and surreal shapes. Sometimes the formations look like bubbles or share a resemblance with objects, such as a formation called "The Candlestick" because it looks like an antique holder for a taper candle.
There are lights installed throughout the caves to perfectly highlight the strange (and sometimes sparkling) crystal formations. Since it is quite cool and humid in the cave, it is recommended that visitors dress appropriately and bring a light jacket. Preservation is also important in this area, so the number if visitors per day is capped at 1,000. You can buy tickets at the ticket office, but the best way to ensure entry is to book in advance either via the Aracena official website or reserve a day trip through a touring company like Viator. Some tours can include a pick-up and drop-off in Seville if you are not interested in driving to Aracena. Spain is one of the best destinations in Europe to take a road trip, so you're going to want to put the Gruta de las Maravillas (and Aracena) on your list if you go. Most tours are in Spanish, but you can get an English audio guide for an extra fee.
Other things to do in Aracena
Aracena only has an estimated population of just over 8,000 residents (as of 2023), but the small town is nonetheless one of the largest in the area and full of some incredible things to do, making it perfect for a day trip from Seville. Although the Gruta de las Maravillas is the main tourist draw in the town, visitors should also check out the beautiful historical sites, such as the Castillo de Aracena, a 13th-century castle built by the Moors, and the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción, which houses some excellent Spanish Renaissance art. The town also features an open-air sculpture museum and a museum dedicated to the area's best delicacy: Iberian ham.
In addition to the food, culture, and shopping that can be done in Aracena, outdoorsy visitors can also continue their nature-filled getaway by enjoying the beauty of the Sierra de Aracena mountains in the Sierra de Aracena y Picos de Aroche Nature Reserve. The nature reserve is hilly, but has trails for hikers of all experiences, where they can walk amongst the groves of oak trees and other plants like lavender, strawberries, and more. It's also a great place to spot various types of birds and other animals. Additionally, visitors can go truffle and mushroom hunting. If this piques your interest, it's best to go on a guided tour and visit in spring or autumn. If you're planning a trip, be sure to check out our list of Spanish words and phrases to know before vacationing in Spain.