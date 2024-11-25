Why Tourists Traveling Abroad Should Always Double Check The Bill When Dining At A Restaurant

In the Tik Tok video, we learn that the user ordered an appetizer, an entrée, and a side. The appetizer never came, but was on the bill. Then the user noticed that they were charged more for the entrée than the menu listed. While it was fixed, it was allegedly done with an attitude (the same user had a taxi try to overcharge because they thought this person didn't speak Spanish).

This isn't the only time overcharging American tourists has come up. It made the news in Mykonos, Greece, when an American couple ordered two beers (which were pretty large), two martinis, and oysters, and were charged around $510. This restaurant, DK Oyster, is known for this, and not only is there a warning about them on TripAdvisor, but they were fined over €30,000 for up to eight significant violations, including scamming a mother and daughter on vacation.

This is not to say that every restaurant is trying to scam you. Far from it. It's just something to be aware of. It's not a bad idea to read up on things a country you're visiting legitimately charges for before you go, and take a picture of the menu with your phone so you can compare the bill to what you ordered, just in case. Use a currency converter app if you're not sure about the math before you order so you know if this is just an expensive place or not. If you do get overcharged, ask them politely to change things. If it isn't resolved, it may be best to dispute the charges with the credit card company later, rather than get into a heated argument on the spot.

