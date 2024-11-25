Why Tourists Traveling Abroad Should Always Double Check The Bill When Dining At A Restaurant
As much fun as we all have traveling, particularly to different countries, there are a few things to watch out for. For instance, it's worth doing research to make sure you skip overrated tourist traps. Certain places are notorious for ripping off foreign tourists with common vacation travel scams, like seemingly free roses at restaurants (which you'll have to pay for later). However, there is another sketchy thing to keep an eye out for when traveling abroad, and it involves dining out. You're on vacation, so it's more than likely that you'll be hitting some restaurants and cafes, but when you're finished with your meal, it's important to double check the bill. You may end up getting overcharged, as TikTok user @seanlans has a number of times, according to a recent video.
Note that we're not talking about charges that may seem unusual to Americans but are legit in that country, like being charged for tap water or for the bread you eat before the meal. We're talking about being charged more than the listed menu price, or unreasonable added charges like a fee for cutting your sandwich in half (which CNN reported happening at a restaurant near Lake Como). It's really important to check your bill a second time and make sure you're paying what you think you are. It's easy to get distracted on vacation, so make a mental note before you begin that you're going to ensure the charges are on the up and up.
Checking your restaurant bill and what to do if there's an issue
In the Tik Tok video, we learn that the user ordered an appetizer, an entrée, and a side. The appetizer never came, but was on the bill. Then the user noticed that they were charged more for the entrée than the menu listed. While it was fixed, it was allegedly done with an attitude (the same user had a taxi try to overcharge because they thought this person didn't speak Spanish).
This isn't the only time overcharging American tourists has come up. It made the news in Mykonos, Greece, when an American couple ordered two beers (which were pretty large), two martinis, and oysters, and were charged around $510. This restaurant, DK Oyster, is known for this, and not only is there a warning about them on TripAdvisor, but they were fined over €30,000 for up to eight significant violations, including scamming a mother and daughter on vacation.
This is not to say that every restaurant is trying to scam you. Far from it. It's just something to be aware of. It's not a bad idea to read up on things a country you're visiting legitimately charges for before you go, and take a picture of the menu with your phone so you can compare the bill to what you ordered, just in case. Use a currency converter app if you're not sure about the math before you order so you know if this is just an expensive place or not. If you do get overcharged, ask them politely to change things. If it isn't resolved, it may be best to dispute the charges with the credit card company later, rather than get into a heated argument on the spot.