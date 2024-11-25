The Common And Time-Saving Passenger Habit Flight Attendants Don't Appreciate

What grinds the gears of the crew keeping you safe at 35,000 feet? Plenty, as it turns out. Flight attendants juggle the needs of hundreds of passengers with only a handful of hands on deck, so it's no surprise they've developed a list of pet peeves. Take asking for water right after boarding — it's a common request that drives them up the wall. Then there's the classic overuse of the call button, which is a surefire way to get them to tune you out. And don't even get them started on "spinners," or passengers who don't get themselves situated in their seat on time. But perhaps the most irksome habit of all? Grabbing items from the beverage cart. Yes, even well-meaning passengers can rub flight attendants the wrong way with this one.

You might think you're being helpful by reaching for that soda or snack yourself, but according to Tania M., a flight attendant with nearly two decades of experience, it's more trouble than it's worth. In fact, you're considered a nuisance if you choose to do it. "We have to push the beverage cart ahead of us down the aisle, which means it will get to your row before I do. Sometimes people think that I 'forgot' to get their order and they'll reach into the cart. Or sometimes they see what they want and think it's faster to grab it themselves," she explained to Reader's Digest. But instead of helping, you're messing with their system and even risking contamination of the cart. "It just causes chaos and confusion," she added. And so while your intentions might be good, keeping your hands off the cart is the better move. Let the crew handle it — they've got their own process, and sticking to it ensures everyone gets served efficiently.

