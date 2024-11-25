The Common And Time-Saving Passenger Habit Flight Attendants Don't Appreciate
What grinds the gears of the crew keeping you safe at 35,000 feet? Plenty, as it turns out. Flight attendants juggle the needs of hundreds of passengers with only a handful of hands on deck, so it's no surprise they've developed a list of pet peeves. Take asking for water right after boarding — it's a common request that drives them up the wall. Then there's the classic overuse of the call button, which is a surefire way to get them to tune you out. And don't even get them started on "spinners," or passengers who don't get themselves situated in their seat on time. But perhaps the most irksome habit of all? Grabbing items from the beverage cart. Yes, even well-meaning passengers can rub flight attendants the wrong way with this one.
You might think you're being helpful by reaching for that soda or snack yourself, but according to Tania M., a flight attendant with nearly two decades of experience, it's more trouble than it's worth. In fact, you're considered a nuisance if you choose to do it. "We have to push the beverage cart ahead of us down the aisle, which means it will get to your row before I do. Sometimes people think that I 'forgot' to get their order and they'll reach into the cart. Or sometimes they see what they want and think it's faster to grab it themselves," she explained to Reader's Digest. But instead of helping, you're messing with their system and even risking contamination of the cart. "It just causes chaos and confusion," she added. And so while your intentions might be good, keeping your hands off the cart is the better move. Let the crew handle it — they've got their own process, and sticking to it ensures everyone gets served efficiently.
Don't dare grab things from the galley counter, either
Grabbing items from the beverage cart is bad enough, but some passengers take things a step further by helping themselves to supplies — or worse, food — from the galley. The galley, which serves as the plane's "kitchen," is strictly off-limits for passengers, yet some people treat it like their personal pantry. "From the galley counter, some people will just stride in there like its their kitchen and grab the cups and drinks without asking first under the excuse of 'I didn't [want] to bother you guys,'" a user in the sub-Reddit r/flightattendants recalled. Others take it even further, mistaking the crew's food for freebies. "A passenger went into the galley, thought the crew's food was something for passengers to take and just grabbed it in front of my eyes. I was too in shock to say anything," wrote another flight attendant.
While passengers might think they're being helpful, stepping into the galley crosses a line. Flight attendants are trained professionals with systems in place to keep things running smoothly. Interrupting their workspace or assuming everything in sight is fair game isn't just disrespectful — it's disruptive. It also goes without saying that the packed lunch or snack you spot on the counter isn't there for the taking. It likely belongs to a crew member who, unlike passengers, doesn't have the luxury of leisurely grabbing a bite whenever they please.
As passengers, the best way to "help" is to stay in your lane — literally. Respect the crew's boundaries, and remember that their job is to serve, not police the galley for intruders. Unless explicitly asked to assist, sit tight, enjoy the flight, and trust the professionals to handle the rest. Sometimes, the most helpful thing you can do is nothing at all.