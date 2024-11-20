Enjoy Old-Fashioned Small Town Christmas Charm And Festivities In The Heart Of Arkansas' Ozarks

During the holiday season, it can be tough to find hidden spots to enjoy light displays and parades. After all, this time of year is meant to be savored, as it's a chance to slow down, unwind from the busy year, and connect with family and friends. However, the experience is sure to be stressful while fighting crowds and traffic. If you're craving a holiday-packed destination with old-fashioned charm and hospitality, check out Jasper, Arkansas.

The town of Jasper in Newton County is located in the northwestern part of the state in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, offering a peaceful escape from busier destinations like the popular city of Hot Springs, Arkansas, one of the nation's most unique national parks. In addition to a charming small-town Christmas, you can enjoy outdoor adventures, as the Ozarks are full of lakes, waterfalls, caves, and hills for year-round fun. Jasper is also the gateway to the Buffalo National River, the first protected river in the United States. While visiting for winter festivities, you can wrap up your holiday shopping in cute, locally-owned stores, rent a cozy cabin, and take a family photo surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.

