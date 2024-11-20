Enjoy Old-Fashioned Small Town Christmas Charm And Festivities In The Heart Of Arkansas' Ozarks
During the holiday season, it can be tough to find hidden spots to enjoy light displays and parades. After all, this time of year is meant to be savored, as it's a chance to slow down, unwind from the busy year, and connect with family and friends. However, the experience is sure to be stressful while fighting crowds and traffic. If you're craving a holiday-packed destination with old-fashioned charm and hospitality, check out Jasper, Arkansas.
The town of Jasper in Newton County is located in the northwestern part of the state in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, offering a peaceful escape from busier destinations like the popular city of Hot Springs, Arkansas, one of the nation's most unique national parks. In addition to a charming small-town Christmas, you can enjoy outdoor adventures, as the Ozarks are full of lakes, waterfalls, caves, and hills for year-round fun. Jasper is also the gateway to the Buffalo National River, the first protected river in the United States. While visiting for winter festivities, you can wrap up your holiday shopping in cute, locally-owned stores, rent a cozy cabin, and take a family photo surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.
Elk and eateries in downtown Jasper
Jasper is known for its elk population, which was hunted to extinction in the late 1800s. Fortunately, these majestic creatures were reintroduced to the area in the 1980s and are now thriving. Jasper is often called the Elk Capital of Arkansas and even has a 9-foot statue named Newt in the downtown area to commemorate the animal. Every Christmas season, Newt is festively adorned with holiday decorations, transforming into one of Santa's reindeer. During this time, the historic courthouse and downtown buildings light up with festive displays, culminating in a small-town parade at the end of November and a large holiday event at the beginning of December.
While in Jasper, be sure to stop by local gift shops like Paisley Sister and Bubba's Buffalo River Store for unique handmade and vintage items, along with Christmas tree ornaments that will help you remember your trip for years to come. Yeager's Junction Quik Stop stocks hats, shirts, and stickers, as well as fun stocking stuffers like specialty candy and soda in glass bottles. To round out your visit, grab a meal at one of the locally-owned restaurants. The Ozark Cafe is one of the oldest in Arkansas, serving up classic Southern comfort food since 1909. It's even listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This time-capsule-like restaurant uses newspaper menus and has been featured on the Travel Channel's "Man v. Food."
Stay and play in Newton County
Because Jasper is located along Scenic Highway 7, there really isn't a fast way to get to this charming community. In fact, there isn't even a stoplight in the entire Newton County. This laid-back, picturesque town invites you to slow down and take in the natural beauty. You'll want to stay at least one night in a cozy cabin or vacation rental to fully appreciate your time here. Fishing in the colder months is popular, especially at Bradley Park in the Little Buffalo River. It's also a perfect stop on a scenic road trip through the state.
Just outside of Jasper, you'll find the stunning Arkansas Grand Canyon. Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the breathtaking views, which make for perfect family photo opportunities, especially if you're lucky enough to catch a snowfall. The panoramic vistas of the surrounding Ozark Mountains are particularly unforgettable at sunrise or sunset. In winter, the bare trees reveal even more expansive views, creating a perfect backdrop for your visit. Plus, this season may also be your chance to catch a glimpse of the elk in the area, which are most active from November to February — just be sure to admire from a distance. From Jasper, you can drive 90 miles to see the Eiffel Tower in the beautiful and bustling downtown square in Paris, Arkansas, or head two hours to the northeast to experience the underrated city of Bentonville, the world's "mountain biking capital" at the foothills of the Ozarks.