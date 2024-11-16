The World's 'Mountain Biking Capital' Is An Underrated City At The Foothills Of Arkansas' Ozarks

Nestled in the northwest corner of Arkansas, the charming city of Bentonville has long been synonymous with Walmart,which blossomed from a discount shop founded there in 1950 into the world's largest retailer. Today, Bentonville is home to Walmart's global headquarters, but this green pocket of America's heartland is also famed as the world'sf mountain biking center and draws active travelers to its almost 70 miles of breathtaking biking trails. Coler Mountain Bike Reserve, a mile outside of downtown Bentonville, has an extraordinary network of mountain biking routes, ranging from paved paths for novices to challenging, rocky traverses and thrilling jumps for experts. The reserve also has a picturesque campground for those who want to immerse in nature. "The whole preserve is beautiful, well-maintained, and features art installations throughout the grounds," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer.

Bentonville is also a dream come true for art lovers. It's home to the world-class Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where the architecture rivals the art, and The Momentary, a former cheese factory reimagined as a contemporary art exhibition and live performance space. The city's top hotel, 21c Museum Bentonville, is a stylish sanctuary with a lobby doubles as an art gallery showcasing a rotating collection of innovative and even interactive artworks. Boasting 104 luxurious rooms and suites, including an artist-designed immersive suite, and The Hive, a buzzy restaurant serving creative Southern cuisine, 21c is a convivial hub for visitors and locals. From exhilarating biking adventures to artistic pursuits, Bentonville promises the perfect weekend escape.

