The World's 'Mountain Biking Capital' Is An Underrated City At The Foothills Of Arkansas' Ozarks
Nestled in the northwest corner of Arkansas, the charming city of Bentonville has long been synonymous with Walmart,which blossomed from a discount shop founded there in 1950 into the world's largest retailer. Today, Bentonville is home to Walmart's global headquarters, but this green pocket of America's heartland is also famed as the world'sf mountain biking center and draws active travelers to its almost 70 miles of breathtaking biking trails. Coler Mountain Bike Reserve, a mile outside of downtown Bentonville, has an extraordinary network of mountain biking routes, ranging from paved paths for novices to challenging, rocky traverses and thrilling jumps for experts. The reserve also has a picturesque campground for those who want to immerse in nature. "The whole preserve is beautiful, well-maintained, and features art installations throughout the grounds," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Bentonville is also a dream come true for art lovers. It's home to the world-class Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where the architecture rivals the art, and The Momentary, a former cheese factory reimagined as a contemporary art exhibition and live performance space. The city's top hotel, 21c Museum Bentonville, is a stylish sanctuary with a lobby doubles as an art gallery showcasing a rotating collection of innovative and even interactive artworks. Boasting 104 luxurious rooms and suites, including an artist-designed immersive suite, and The Hive, a buzzy restaurant serving creative Southern cuisine, 21c is a convivial hub for visitors and locals. From exhilarating biking adventures to artistic pursuits, Bentonville promises the perfect weekend escape.
Exploring Bentonville's history, art, and food
Explore the best of Bentonville by foot on Viator's Swanky Downtown Bentonville Walking Tour. The two-hour tour begins at 4 p.m. at Bentonville Square, a beautifully landscaped park lined by quaint historic buildings that's home to the original Walton's 5&10 store (which is now the Walmart Museum) and the city courthouse. You'll stroll around the square with your expert guide, who will point out notable landmarks and large-scale murals commissioned for the city.
Next, you'll walk over to the 21c Museum Hotel to view their current art exhibit and permanent collection. The latter includes "Making Change", an iconic 1962 Fleetwood Cadillac covered in coins. More fantastic art viewing continues at The Momentary, where you'll discover outdoor sculptures and rotating gallery exhibits. You'll also venture up to The Momentary's sleek rooftop bar overlooking the city. The tour concludes at 8th Street Market, an aesthetically minded collective of shops and restaurants, for sampling artisanal chocolates at chocolatier Markham & Fitz. This tour can accommodate up to 10 travelers and is priced at $35 per person.
After the tour, check out Bentonville's exciting culinary scene for dinner. At 8th Street Market, you'll find Yeyo's, an innovative Mexican taqueria, and CO-OP, a fast-casual ramen shop. Set inside a former historic church, The Preacher's Son is beloved for its regionally sourced cuisine and striking interiors. Finish off the evening with ice cream at Superfine Sweet Shoppe or a nightcap at speakeasy-inspired Lady Slipper.