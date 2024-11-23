Escape Atlanta's Bustling City Life At A Nearby Serene Bamboo Forest That Looks Like Another Country

To get to the bamboo forest in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, you can choose the Indian Trail entrance or the Whitewater Creek entrance as a starting point. The latter has more parking spaces, but parking is limited at both entrances, so be sure to leave nice and early. There is a $5 fee to enter the recreational area. You can either pay online in advance or scan the QR code printed in the parking area to pay.

The recreational area has many twisting trails, which can be confusing. However, the trails are clearly marked, and a map is posted at intersections. You may want to run a GPS for additional assurance that you're going in the right direction. The hike is a 4.9-mile loop with an elevation gain of 540 feet, giving your glutes a solid workout. It will take approximately 2.5 hours to complete, depending on your fitness level. During your trek, stay within the trail — poison ivy is plentiful in the area, and a sting from the plant would dampen your adventure.

On the way to the bamboo forest, you will traverse along the Chattahoochee River, the lifeblood of Georgia from which 70% of Atlanta's drinking water comes. You may see kayakers in the water, as it's designated Class 1 and Class 2 whitewater rapids. There is an overlook providing a partial skyline of the city. You can hear the faint traffic noise, too — a reminder of how close you are to urban Atlanta even when engulfed in nature. The scenic viewpoint is an ideal place to picnic and enjoy the view.

