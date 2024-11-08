Situated Between Atlanta And Chattanooga Is A Charming Georgia City Full Of Antique Shops
When planning a visit to the state of Georgia, you may assume that Atlanta is the only place with top-tier attractions and amenities. Yes, while the big city may be home to exceptional venues like the largest aquarium in the United States, the fact is northern Georgia is also full of wonder and beauty. Once you get over an hour outside of the greater Metro area, you can discover natural spaces like Amicalola Falls or the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. Hiking trails and scenic vistas abound if you know where to look.
Alternatively, you can explore the small towns of Northern Georgia for a taste of history and Southern comfort. One of the oldest places in the region (in fact, it was the first town to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places) is Adairsville. Nestled within the sprawling greenery of I-75 heading toward Chattanooga, this is a town that lives in two timelines. The city is firmly rooted in its past as it continues to move into the future. Plus, if you love to go antiquing, this is the place for you.
A brief introduction to Adairsville, Georgia
Although this city may not seem like much on the map, it has had a long and somewhat sordid history, dating back to its creation. Even the name Adairsville has something of a rocky definition, as it's named after Scottish settlers (the Adairs) who married with the local Cherokee Indians. In 1832, the Cherokee were forcibly removed from the land, allowing for American settlers to build the town.
Because of its strategic location between Chattanooga and Atlanta, Adairsville quickly became a railway station (called Adair Station). In the early days (mid-1800s), trains would stop at Adairsville before making the final leg to either Atlanta or Chatanooga. Another depot was also built to accommodate trains heading west to Rome. Because of these developments, the town was a prime target during the Civil War, even becoming part of the daring "Great Locomotive Chase."
Post Civil War, Adairsville thrived because of peaches and cotton. As highways were developed, Adairsville found itself yet again in the center of the action as the perfect pitstop for travelers heading north or south. The construction of I-75 in 1977 cemented the town's status as a waystation, bringing development and growth. Today, many of the buildings constructed in the late 1800s/early 1900s still stand, including the railroad depot, which serves as the town's welcome center.
What to do when planning a trip to Adairsville
Although the town is relatively small, there's a lot to do. Whether you're traveling for the day or the weekend, you're sure to find something that will tickle your fancy. If you're a history buff, there are many options, including the 1902 Stock Exchange (home of the Public Square Opera House Dinner Theater), Depot History Museum, and Barnsley Gardens. The Gardens (pictured above) are part of a Victorian-era estate outside of town, and the grounds are astounding and memorable. Plus, if you're really into historic trains, you can drive an hour north and ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway.
If you're into antiques or arts and crafts, Adairsville is home to Legacy Plaza, Elite Jewelry and Fashion, and the Peacock Junction Antique Mall. The best way to get the full shopping experience is to wander through downtown Adairsville, as you'll get to appreciate the local scenery as you go from one store to the next. If you visit during the first week of October, you can participate in the Great Locomotive Chase festival, a 3-day event that brings all kinds of vendors to the city.
Finally, if you're a foodie, you can check out some incredible restaurants like Character's Famous BBQ, Water Town Grill, Pinkard's Little Rock Cafe, and Tom and Hattie's Restaurant. Just make sure to bring an appetite, as all of these places serve generous portions.