A Diverse Nature Reserve On The East Coast Has A Massive Population Of Carnivorous Plants

The Venus flytrap is perhaps the most well-known carnivorous plant, but they are a vulnerable species within the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Major threats include being harvested for sale and losing their habitats to fire suppression and development. These plants eat creatures like spiders, grasshoppers, ants, and beetles, and if you look carefully, you might be able to see the insect victim inside (especially since it takes them three to five days to digest). If you do spot some, don't touch them. As the saying goes, take only pictures and leave only footprints while in the preserve.

Advertisement

Along with plants, the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is also home to a number of Carolina bays (freshwater circular depressions in the hills) and the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. Birders may also spot northern flickers, turkey vultures, and red-winged blackbirds in the preserve. There are also black bears in the area, so keep that in mind as you go.

You can take a 4.1-mile out-and-back trail within the preserve, with a mere 36-foot elevation gain. However, you must wear blaze orange during hunting season. Also, there are no bathrooms or facilities in this remote area. It is also important to note that South Carolina has some dangerous driving conditions, so keep your wits about you while road-tripping through the state. If you'd rather steer clear of the carnivorous plants, the historic coastal city of Charleston has one of the world's most charming main streets.

Advertisement