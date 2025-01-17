The Eccentric And Creative South Carolina Destination Named The 'Best Small Town Of The South'
From the gorgeous city of Charleston to fall destination Greenville, South Carolina brims with exciting vacation spots. Aiken, just 14 miles from the Savannah River (which doubles as the Georgia-South Carolina border), is a lesser-known, equestrian-focused city that was once a prosperous winter retreat during the Gilded Age. The city was named in the 1830s after William Aiken, the president of the South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company, whose railroad connected Hamburg, Charleston, and the Savannah River. After the Civil War, the region, distinctive as part of the Carolina Sandhills with its sandy soils and pine forests, became a sporting haven among the wealthy who flocked to Aiken for equestrian activities. Today, the quaint city continues to draw travelers with its beautiful natural landscapes, equestrian heritage, golf courses, art, antique shopping, and Southern hospitality. Therefore, it's no surprise that Aiken was voted the "Best Small Town in the South" in 2018 by Southern Living Magazine.
Aiken's uncrowded charm lies in its seclusion: The city is a 2.5-hour drive west from Charleston, situated far south of Charlotte and east of Atlanta. The most beautiful time of year to visit Aiken is during the spring months when the city blossoms with colorful blooms and flowering trees. Fall and winter also offer mild temperatures for outdoor activities, while summers can be very hot and humid.
What to see and do in Aiken
Aiken's top attraction is the Hopelands Gardens, a 14-acre public garden that's a joy to explore. Once a farm, Hopelands was purchased as the private winter estate for New York banker Charles Oliver Iselin and pioneering yachtswoman Hope Iselin. Surrounded by the hanging branches of monumental centuries-old oaks, Hopelands is a natural wonderland of winding brick paths, reflecting pools, bird and butterfly gardens, lily-padded ponds, and seasonal blooms. You'll also find a carriage house, now the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, which hosts a permanent exhibit about the history of thoroughbred racing in Aiken and how it became the "Horse Capitol of the South."
Outdoor adventures abound in Aiken. Hikers and equestrians can traverse over 70 miles of sandy trails in Hitchcock Woods, a 2,100-acre protected reserve of pine tree forests. This is where the inaugural Aiken Steeplechase race was run in 1930. Aiken State Park, a 1,000-acre reserve established during the Great Depression, is a diverse ecosystem of lakes, rivers, and forests where visitors can swim, hike, fish, canoe, camp, and more. Golfers can tee off at the Aiken Golf Club, which was founded in 1912 and considered one of the best golf courses in the state. For more leisurely activities, shoppers should explore Aiken Antique Mall, home to over 50 antiques dealers, or view the latest exhibits at the Aiken Center for the Arts.
Where to stay in Aiken
Aiken's most iconic hotel is The Willcox, a grand colonnaded Colonial Revival mansion that originally opened in 1898 in the heart of the town. With just 23 elegant rooms and suites, The Willcox retains an intimate ambiance and gracious charm that transports visitors to the Gilded Age. The hotel's main restaurant serves an elevated American-style breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner in a cozy wood-paneled dining room anchored around a main fireplace. After a day of exploring Aiken, indulge in a treatment at the excellent on-site Willcox Salon & Spa or unwind by the serene outdoor pool.
While there are many charming wedding venues in South Carolina, The Willcox is a romantic and historical setting for a wedding or special event. And for those who want to experience Aiken for a longer visit, or to accommodate a larger group, The Willcox also offers vacation rentals available in apartments, cottages, and homes. "Aiken is a lovely spot but even more so because of the beautiful Willcox," wrote Tripadvisor reviewer Excursion10477391372. "It's simple and elegant with attention on service and experience over unnecessary fussy and lavish details." Rates vary but typically start around $275 per night.