The Eccentric And Creative South Carolina Destination Named The 'Best Small Town Of The South'

From the gorgeous city of Charleston to fall destination Greenville, South Carolina brims with exciting vacation spots. Aiken, just 14 miles from the Savannah River (which doubles as the Georgia-South Carolina border), is a lesser-known, equestrian-focused city that was once a prosperous winter retreat during the Gilded Age. The city was named in the 1830s after William Aiken, the president of the South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company, whose railroad connected Hamburg, Charleston, and the Savannah River. After the Civil War, the region, distinctive as part of the Carolina Sandhills with its sandy soils and pine forests, became a sporting haven among the wealthy who flocked to Aiken for equestrian activities. Today, the quaint city continues to draw travelers with its beautiful natural landscapes, equestrian heritage, golf courses, art, antique shopping, and Southern hospitality. Therefore, it's no surprise that Aiken was voted the "Best Small Town in the South" in 2018 by Southern Living Magazine.

Aiken's uncrowded charm lies in its seclusion: The city is a 2.5-hour drive west from Charleston, situated far south of Charlotte and east of Atlanta. The most beautiful time of year to visit Aiken is during the spring months when the city blossoms with colorful blooms and flowering trees. Fall and winter also offer mild temperatures for outdoor activities, while summers can be very hot and humid.