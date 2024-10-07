5 Charming And Secluded Wedding Venues In South Carolina
When planning your perfect wedding, the venue you choose matters. From creating stunning backdrops for photos to enabling your guests to have a great time, the venue can make or break your special day. If you're planning your wedding in South Carolina, you have tons of fantastic options, from Hilton Head Island (home of the family-friendly Coligney Beach) to the cliffs of Glassy Mountain; high-quality venues are abundant in the Palmetto State.
While we're not going to illustrate how to choose the right venue for your wedding (that's a whole separate article), we have compiled a list of our top five picks for a charming and secluded ceremony or reception. After all, this is your special day, so you want something intimate and personal to share your vows with your new spouse.
To help you make the most of your decision, we've chosen venues that run the gamut from Instagram-worthy scenery to bold venues that offer one-of-a-kind experiences. Each of these spots is well-equipped to handle weddings of any size, so feel free to let your creativity and imagination run wild.
Spanish Moss and South Carolina Beauty - Hewitt Oaks
If you're going to get married in South Carolina, you want some local nature to be part of the scenery. One of the most well-known aspects of South Carolina's natural beauty is Spanish moss, which dangles from trees and creates a distinct Southern charm.
Nowhere can you find a better encapsulation of this moss than at Hewitt Oaks. Nestled in the corner of the state, near the Georgia border, Hewitt Oaks has everything you could need for a quintessential South Carolina wedding. Sprawling estates, gorgeous trees, and bespoke wedding elements combine to create a breathtaking experience for you and your guests.
Part of what makes Hewitt Oaks so appealing is that it's designed for smaller, more secluded wedding ceremonies and receptions. You can choose from a simple and elegant affair to a world-class luxury experience. The interior of the venue is just as stunning as the exterior, and during the spring and summer, the entire area becomes a magical paradise.
Quiet Beachside Ceremony - Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort
While oak trees and Spanish moss create a unique backdrop, if you're going to be so close to the ocean, you might as well splurge for a beachside ceremony. Hilton Head Island is probably one of the best wedding destinations, thanks to its pristine natural beauty and relaxed, quiet atmosphere.
The Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is our top pick for a Hilton Head wedding because it's a full-service resort, so it's perfect for everything from the rehearsal dinner to the ceremony to the reception. Plus, when the weather is nice, nothing compares to having a secluded, private wedding on white sand with the gentle sounds of waves nearby.
The resort has everything for a wedding weekend getaway, so you could stay there for your honeymoon, too. Bike, kayak, and boat rentals allow you to explore more of the resort and the rest of Hilton Head Island. An onsite golf course enables you and your new spouse to get competitive while enjoying the scenery. There's also world-class dining onsite, so you may never have to leave.
An Unforgettable Wedding Experience - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
At first, the zoo may seem like a wild choice for a wedding venue. However, if you or your spouse are animal lovers, there's no better place to tie the knot than at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. While it's not one of the five best zoos in the United States, it's still an unforgettable place to say your vows.
First and foremost, Riverbanks is a pristine zoo and botanical garden that houses over 3,000 animals. The zoo has been in operation for 50 years, and it is a landmark in Columbia that is worth a visit regardless of your wedding plans. However, as a wedding venue, Riverbanks offers a one-of-a-kind experience for you and your guests.
There are two options available: the Magnolia Room in the Botanical Garden and the Ndoki Lodge inside the zoo. The botanical garden is perfect if you're planning on a spring or summer wedding, as many of the flowers will be in bloom, providing a magical backdrop for photos. The lodge is a much more dynamic space and works best if you're worried about high temperatures or inclement weather. Another advantage of the Magnolia Room is that you can include private tram service for your guests, adding another layer of majesty to the occasion.
A Secluded Private Island Escape - The Island House
If you're really going for "charming and secluded," there's no better escape than a private island. While the island on which The Island House is located doesn't look like a traditional island, it's all private, and the scenery of the area is impeccable. Situated on the edge of the Stono River, you get waterfront views without worrying about sand or seagulls ruining the occasion.
With 55 acres of private land surrounding the house, there are many opportunities for photos and unique wedding elements. Guests can explore much of the grounds, and you can incorporate tents, chairs, and other features to enhance the overall experience. This venue is almost exclusive to weddings, so the organizers know a thing or two about how to make your day even more memorable.
Keep in mind that the peak season for the Island House is March to June and September to November. So, if you're planning your wedding within those months, you'll need to reserve well in advance and pay premium prices. Alternatively, you can book during the regular season and avoid additional headaches.
A Majestic Mountaintop Retreat - The Cliffs at Glassy
South Carolina is much more than just low country and beaches. As you head north toward the North Carolina border, you'll be met with the Blue Ridge Mountains, which offer a unique and memorable setting for any wedding ceremony.
The Glassy Chapel is a one-of-a-kind church that offers some of the best views for a wedding in South Carolina. You and your guests will marvel at the scenery below, so much so that you might forget that you're there to get married, not just to look at the view! Photos of this area don't do it justice — you must see it for yourself to get a sense of how awe-inspiring it all is. According to the chapel, you can see up to 75 miles on a clear day.
Best of all, the entire chapel is enclosed in glass (hence the name), so you get to enjoy the view throughout the whole ceremony, rain or shine. The chapel is both rustic and modern, giving you a sense of timelessness without sacrificing modern amenities and luxuries. Also, the chapel is relatively small, making it perfect for intimate weddings with just close friends and family members. As the website says, you can host your ceremony above the clouds.