You Won't Be In Kansas Anymore At This Unique Tourist Spot Dedicated To Dorothy And The Gang

They say, "There's no place like home," but that's not necessarily true when you're a traveler. You can find all kinds of unexpected places around the world that can inspire a bit of nostalgia and a sense of "home." And if you're a fan of the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," that place is at the popular Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas. It's the ultimate destination for those who love Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion, and you don't need to follow a yellow brick road to get there.

Wamego is located off of US Highway 24 in northeastern Kansas. The small town is only 20 minutes away from Manhattan, Kansas, home to Kansas State University, and 40 minutes from the capital of Topeka. It's also only about an hour and a half from the vibrant Kansas City, the so-called "Paris of the Plains," where you can enjoy the food, nightlife, and historic jazz scene that's still alive today. The town of Wamego is not only known for the Oz Museum, but also for its historic downtown theater, its beautiful city park, and various other things for "Oz" fans to see.