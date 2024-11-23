Explore The Birthplace Of Tabasco Hot Sauce At A Wildly Underrated Louisiana 'Island'

Avery Island, set amongst the swamps and marshes of the Louisiana coast, not only sits on a salt dome believed to run as deep as Mt. Everest is tall, it's home to one of America's most remarkable family businesses. In 1868, Edmund McIlhenny used his first pepper crop to develop Tabasco Original Red Pepper Sauce, a sharp, spicy condiment that works on meat, eggs, seafood, and just about everything. He quickly established the McIlhenny Company and sold his piquant sauce across America and the world. By the 20th century, the sauce had transcended global success to become a ubiquitous household name.

Today, Tabasco is labeled in 36 languages and sold in over 195 countries and territories. But despite that tremendous growth, the McIlhenny Company remains an entirely independent, family-run business. We visited this unique Southern institution a few springs ago and, as committed spice lovers, greatly enjoyed the pilgrimage. Avery Island is about 140 miles west of New Orleans — a vibrant adult playground of unique entertainment — and the site provides broad access to its barrel stores, bottling plants, and 170-acre Jungle Gardens. It's also near Lafayette, one of the best places to experience Cajun culture.