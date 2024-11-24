An Underrated 400 Mile Trail Around The San Francisco Bay Is A Hiker And Biker's Paradise

When you think of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in American history, the Golden Gate Bridge, Hoover Dam, and the urban transportation networks spanning the country's major cities likely come to mind. However, the past four decades have also seen the quiet development of a project around the San Francisco Bay Area that has transformed the region for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians: Bay Area Ridge Trail.

The Bay Area Ridge Trail is a colossal circular route spanning nine Bay Area counties, which was first proposed in the early 1980s and began construction in 1989. Since then, more than 400 miles of the route have been opened to the public, with another 150 miles still to go before it is finally completed.

But you don't have to wait for the project to come to an end to enjoy the Bay Area Ridge Trail. As many expert hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders have made clear, the trail already offers some of the finest routes and most breathtaking views in the country, showcasing California's must-see sights.