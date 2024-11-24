Ditch Chain Stores For Local Art, Shops, And Fun At An Underrated California Christmas Town
While the festive season typically brings to mind snow, sleigh bells, and cozy fires, California's mostly mild, Mediterranean-style climate doesn't stop the state from celebrating Christmas with as much gusto as anywhere else. This is especially true in the coastal village of Mendocino in northern California. Immortalized in movies like "East of Eden" and "The Majestic," Mendocino often feels like stepping into a film set, surrounded by quaint towns, some of California's most unique beaches, picturesque saltbox houses, and streets filled with one-of-a-kind boutiques and eateries. As the winter season approaches, the village transforms into a serene wonderland with festive decor similar to that of European Christmas markets.
For decades, Mendocino has drawn in bohemian, artsy, and creative types thanks to its history, laid-back community, and coastal landscape that inspires a vibrant art culture. If you're looking to do some gift shopping, there's no better place to find unique, locally made treasures. Mendocino's wide selection of artisan shops and galleries offer art and handcrafted pieces your family and friends won't find anywhere else. During the holidays, the town lights up with magical displays, Santa meet-and-greets, and cozy spots to unwind and relax, offering a slower pace in a season often marked by hectic schedules. Make time to visit this underrated town for family-friendly fun and festive charm this Christmas.
Marvel at Mendocino's light festival and stay at a cozy local inn
The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, a popular 47-acre attraction, kicks off the town's festivities each November with its annual Festival of Lights. Come rain or shine every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from late November through mid-December, the gardens sparkle with holiday lights across its scenic landscape. The event, lovingly organized by staff and volunteers, showcases the local community's hard work and creativity and offers dazzling displays that are a delight for the whole family. Visit on Sunday for a chance to get a photo with Father Christmas and enjoy a hot drink or sweet treat at the botanical garden's cafe. Due to on-site parking limitations, a free shuttle bus from the Mendocino Community College makes getting there easy. Just be sure to pre-book your tickets, as they cost double at the door and often sell out.
If you're looking to extend your visit to Mendocino beyond a day trip, consider staying at the MacCallum House, a boutique-style luxury inn in a cozy Victorian house. With options to stay in the main house, cottages, and barn suites, you'll immediately feel at home in the festive surroundings. Some of the rooms even feature hot tubs and fireplaces, perfect for a cozy winter stay. Another option is the picturesque Joshua Grindle Inn, a historical Victorian B&B on a scenic hilltop just a short walk from the town center. Guests can choose accommodations in the main house, cottages, or the property's quirky Water Tower building.
Ride a train to a hidden bar or see the world's largest living Christmas tree
Located just a 15-minute drive north of Mendocino lies the arty town of Fort Bragg, a perfect addition to explore during your holiday visit. In early December, Fort Bragg's Winter Wonderland event features a market, food stalls, Santa visits, and lots of other festive activities. Make your visit to Fort Bragg even more memorable by taking a train to Glen Blair Bar, a cozy nightlife establishment hidden in a lush forest. Trains depart from Fort Bragg depot on Friday and Saturday nights, taking you through the scenic redwood forest to The Glen, where live music, local beverages and cocktails, and fire pits create a romantic, cozy setting under fairy lights.
You can also celebrate the season by hopping aboard the Skunk Train's special holiday train. Although the Skunk Train operates year-round, the Christmas Tree Train, departing from Willits, makes the winter journey extra special. The ride leads to the world's largest living Christmas tree, where Santa's workshop awaits — perfect for little ones to enjoy the holiday spirit. The two-hour trip offers incredible views of towering redwoods and is sure to enchant children and train enthusiasts alike.