This California City Offers A Dose Of Hollywood Magic Without The Chaotic Crowds Of LA
Where do you start with Los Angeles County? There are 88 established cities and over 500 neighborhoods in this 4,060-square-mile area, filled with a unique mix of beachfronts, mountains, and deserts. The likes of Burbank and Beverly Hills are known the world over, but both can easily set you back thousands of dollars on accommodation costs alone. Trendy vibes can also be found in Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Atwater Village, but none of these places can claim the Hollywood charm found in the northwest.
Before you flee Los Angeles County on one of California's incredible road trips, try Santa Clarita for Hollywood magic, fewer crowds, and lower costs compared to the big-name neighborhoods. It's only a 30-mile drive north of Hollywood, which has made it a convenient spot for numerous film studios and thousands of productions over the years. However, it's not all showbiz in the California town. Away from the traffic of Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard, life can be slower. You'll find award-winning vineyards, a range of eateries catering to various tastes and budgets, and the beautiful Sierra Pelona Mountains in the background.
Historic film studios in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita Valley is called "Hollywood North" owing to its numerous film studios, including the historic Melody Ranch that opened in 1915. Melody Ranch has been a set for countless Westerns over the last century, including "High Noon," "Gunsmoke," "Last Man Standing," "Deadwood," and "Django Unchained." "It's a blast shooting here," Quentin Tarantino once told Los Angeles Times of the studio. "Most other western towns look like dollhouses. This has the complete look. It's fantastic." Visitors can't turn up unannounced at the ranch, but they can join private tours courtesy of Newhallywood Tours to trace the footsteps of John Wayne and Gary Cooper.
About 10 miles east of Melody Ranch is Sable Ranch, another Western movie set with stores, train depots, a saloon, a railroad track, and a lengthy resume including "Ride 'Em Cowboy," "Firefly," and "The Call of The Wild." Other studios in the area include LA North Studios, the site of recent Oscar-winning productions like "King Richard," and Santa Clarita Studios, home of "Westworld," "Goliath," "LA's Finest," and many more.
Thrills, foodies, and vineyards
In Santa Clarita, families and thrill-seekers make a beeline for Six Flags Magic Mountain, one of the best theme parks in the U.S. There are 20 roller coasters here — more than anywhere in the world. Highlights include CraZanity, a 17-story roller coaster that hits 75 miles per hour; Full Throttle, the tallest and fastest looping coaster on the planet; and Tatsu, the world's tallest, fastest, and longest flying coaster.
In Downtown Newhall, the historic center of Santa Clarita, you can enjoy barbecue at Smokehouse on Main and hot drinks and pastries at Way Station Coffee Shop. Farther down the Sierra Highway, grab classic diner fare at the Halfway House Cafe, whose all-American vibe you may recognize from "Top Gun: Maverick," when Tom Cruise's character seeks refuge after crash landing a Mach 10 Darkstar plane.
For a taste of New World wine, drive northeast of Newhall and the Halfway House to the Reyes Winery, arguably one of California's underrated vineyards. Dating back to 2002, the winery has five base grapes — Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Chardonnay, and Muscat — and produces many award-winning wines, including its 2013 Syrah and 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon. There's even more wine just one mile down the road at Agua Dulce Winery, so consider making it vineyard crawl.