This California City Offers A Dose Of Hollywood Magic Without The Chaotic Crowds Of LA

Where do you start with Los Angeles County? There are 88 established cities and over 500 neighborhoods in this 4,060-square-mile area, filled with a unique mix of beachfronts, mountains, and deserts. The likes of Burbank and Beverly Hills are known the world over, but both can easily set you back thousands of dollars on accommodation costs alone. Trendy vibes can also be found in Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Atwater Village, but none of these places can claim the Hollywood charm found in the northwest.

Before you flee Los Angeles County on one of California's incredible road trips, try Santa Clarita for Hollywood magic, fewer crowds, and lower costs compared to the big-name neighborhoods. It's only a 30-mile drive north of Hollywood, which has made it a convenient spot for numerous film studios and thousands of productions over the years. However, it's not all showbiz in the California town. Away from the traffic of Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard, life can be slower. You'll find award-winning vineyards, a range of eateries catering to various tastes and budgets, and the beautiful Sierra Pelona Mountains in the background.