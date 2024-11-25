A Colorful San Fran Staircase Is An Artsy Tourist Attraction Leading To Stunning City Views

San Francisco is home to many iconic attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge and Fisherman's Wharf, which, admittedly, some people consider to be among the biggest tourist traps in the U.S. It's also known for its steep hills, which means if you're walking around the city, you should be prepared to splurge on comfy shoes for your trip. Though the slopes can be tiring to climb, one cool side effect of all those hills is that there are some fun, hidden staircases throughout the city, like the picturesque tiled steps at 16th Avenue between Noriega Street and Moraga Street.

This staircase is in the Sunset District, about a mile south of Golden Gate Park, and the 163 steps take you to the aptly named Grandview Park at the top of Turtle Hill. It can be a bit of a workout, but along the way, you can rest as you stop to take pictures of the city and the stairs themselves. The steps are decorated all the way up with handmade tiles, creating a series of intricate, colorful mosaics. All the sections are made up of beautiful designs based on the natural world, whether it's sea creatures or stars and a crescent moon.