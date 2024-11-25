A Colorful San Fran Staircase Is An Artsy Tourist Attraction Leading To Stunning City Views
San Francisco is home to many iconic attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge and Fisherman's Wharf, which, admittedly, some people consider to be among the biggest tourist traps in the U.S. It's also known for its steep hills, which means if you're walking around the city, you should be prepared to splurge on comfy shoes for your trip. Though the slopes can be tiring to climb, one cool side effect of all those hills is that there are some fun, hidden staircases throughout the city, like the picturesque tiled steps at 16th Avenue between Noriega Street and Moraga Street.
This staircase is in the Sunset District, about a mile south of Golden Gate Park, and the 163 steps take you to the aptly named Grandview Park at the top of Turtle Hill. It can be a bit of a workout, but along the way, you can rest as you stop to take pictures of the city and the stairs themselves. The steps are decorated all the way up with handmade tiles, creating a series of intricate, colorful mosaics. All the sections are made up of beautiful designs based on the natural world, whether it's sea creatures or stars and a crescent moon.
Take in the views from Grandview Park
The 16th Avenue steps themselves date back to the 1920s, but their artistic transformation didn't start until 2003. Artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher designed the pattern, and community members helped to make the tiles. In 2005, the finished project was unveiled. Native California plants fill the space on either side of the artistic stairway, including some that attract butterflies.
While the bird's-eye perspective over San Francisco is impressive from the top of the stairs, for the best views, you should keep climbing upwards to the 666-foot summit of Turtle Hill. The trek involves going up several sets of (undecorated) stairs after you've climbed the 16th Avenue stairs. The panoramic views will be worth the journey. On a clear day from Grandview Park, you can see all the way to the Golden Gate Bridge, across the bay to the Marin Headlands, and possibly even out to Point Reyes. The small park was first established in 1923 and has a short loop trail that lets you enjoy 360-degree views of the city (if it's not foggy). In spring, it's particularly pretty with blooming wildflowers.
If you've fallen in love with San Francisco and want to see the city from every angle, you should also check out the revolving lounge at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Note, however, that it's only open to select guests.