The Futuristic Indoor Seattle Jungle That's Both A Working Office And A Unique Tourist Attraction

In the Pacific Northwest, Seattle is arguably the largest and most prominent metropolis. Not only is the city itself massive, with a diverse collection of cultures and a population of almost 800,000 people, but its unique setting next to Puget Sound makes it a one-of-a-kind travel locale. In fact, Seattle is the most crowded destination in America during Labor Day.

One major company that has established its home base in Seattle is Amazon. When walking around downtown, it's almost impossible to miss the Amazon complex, which features multiple skyscrapers. However, hidden among the modern architecture is something truly unique: the Seattle Spheres.

Nestled between 6th and 7th Avenues and Lenora Street, these spheres look like something out of a sci-fi movie or TV show. Created from glass, steel, and concrete, the Spheres stand out among the rest of the city. Once you step inside, you feel like you've entered a jungle, as there is unique greenery literally hanging from the walls that will make your jaw hit the floor. Most incredibly, these buildings are functional, serving as offices for Amazon (but don't worry, they're also open to the public).

