The Futuristic Indoor Seattle Jungle That's Both A Working Office And A Unique Tourist Attraction
In the Pacific Northwest, Seattle is arguably the largest and most prominent metropolis. Not only is the city itself massive, with a diverse collection of cultures and a population of almost 800,000 people, but its unique setting next to Puget Sound makes it a one-of-a-kind travel locale. In fact, Seattle is the most crowded destination in America during Labor Day.
One major company that has established its home base in Seattle is Amazon. When walking around downtown, it's almost impossible to miss the Amazon complex, which features multiple skyscrapers. However, hidden among the modern architecture is something truly unique: the Seattle Spheres.
Nestled between 6th and 7th Avenues and Lenora Street, these spheres look like something out of a sci-fi movie or TV show. Created from glass, steel, and concrete, the Spheres stand out among the rest of the city. Once you step inside, you feel like you've entered a jungle, as there is unique greenery literally hanging from the walls that will make your jaw hit the floor. Most incredibly, these buildings are functional, serving as offices for Amazon (but don't worry, they're also open to the public).
The jungle within the Seattle Spheres
While there are some incredible botanical gardens in America, the Seattle Spheres will transport you into a jungle in the middle of the city. The planning of these architectural and biological marvels began in 2013, and the grand opening was in 2018. Amazon wanted to create an urban botanical garden, so they started looking at inspiration from other sites around the world. Originally, the aim was to create a single curved building with glass walls. However, after studying other designs, the team decided that a pentagonal hexecontahedron shape was the best option.
One of the core components of the Spheres' philosophy was for the gardens to look complete from their opening. So, rather than having a bunch of freshly planted seedlings, the team wanted full-grown specimens throughout the complex. This meant sourcing plants from different gardens and nurseries around the world. The horticulturists behind the Spheres began cultivating their plants years before construction was completed. Today, there are over 40,000 plants sourced from cloud forests in 30 unique countries. To make the space even more impressive, the horticulturists created living walls with 24,000 plants from over 200 species woven into 4,000 feet of fine mesh.
What to expect when visiting the Seattle Spheres
Because the Spheres are part of Amazon's building complex, they are used as workspaces that connect their employees with nature. However, the public can visit on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although there's no cost to walk through the Spheres, you must make a reservation, and Amazon requests that guests only spend about an hour in the complex to accommodate as many people as possible. Reservation times open 15 days before the date and fill up quickly. There are a couple of parking lots nearby, but because the Spheres are in downtown Seattle, it's often best to use public transportation or rideshare services.
Inside, the climate is warm and balmy. The interior temperature remains at 72 degrees Fahrenheit with 60% humidity. So, even if it's cold, wet, and rainy outside (which is common for Seattle), you can stay warm and comfortable inside. A small café on the second level also offers coffee, gelato, and doughnuts. If you want to avoid crowds after marveling at the biodiverse urban jungle, you can head north to Filadgo Island, one of the best escapes near Seattle.