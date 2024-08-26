This City Is Expected To Be The Most Crowded Destination In America During Labor Day

Every first Monday of September, Americans celebrate Labor Day and lament the symbolic conclusion of the summer. As the holiday honors the country's workforce, most individuals are granted a 3-day weekend, which can only mean one thing: A quick getaway. If you're wondering where fellow Americans are celebrating their Labor Day weekend in 2024 or if you need wanderlust inspiration, AAA has ranked Seattle, Washington, as the top Labor Day destination in the country.

The Emerald City also received this distinction in 2023; however, bookings for Seattle have increased by 30%. It is not Washington's capital, but Seattle is the state's largest city, and as such there are plenty of perks to visiting. Luckily for Labor Day travelers, one is the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, considered one of the best in the country. Perhaps more than anything, the trendy Pacific Northwest City is known for its delicious coffee. After all, it is the site of the first ever Starbucks.

Most importantly, the home of the legendary Space Needle offers a seemingly endless amount of things to do for individuals of all ages. It's no wonder visitors are flocking to this city for Labor Day weekend — undoubtedly, it is the place to end summer with a bang.

