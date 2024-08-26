This City Is Expected To Be The Most Crowded Destination In America During Labor Day
Every first Monday of September, Americans celebrate Labor Day and lament the symbolic conclusion of the summer. As the holiday honors the country's workforce, most individuals are granted a 3-day weekend, which can only mean one thing: A quick getaway. If you're wondering where fellow Americans are celebrating their Labor Day weekend in 2024 or if you need wanderlust inspiration, AAA has ranked Seattle, Washington, as the top Labor Day destination in the country.
The Emerald City also received this distinction in 2023; however, bookings for Seattle have increased by 30%. It is not Washington's capital, but Seattle is the state's largest city, and as such there are plenty of perks to visiting. Luckily for Labor Day travelers, one is the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, considered one of the best in the country. Perhaps more than anything, the trendy Pacific Northwest City is known for its delicious coffee. After all, it is the site of the first ever Starbucks.
Most importantly, the home of the legendary Space Needle offers a seemingly endless amount of things to do for individuals of all ages. It's no wonder visitors are flocking to this city for Labor Day weekend — undoubtedly, it is the place to end summer with a bang.
Things to do in Seattle over Labor Day weekend
A Labor Day weekend in Seattle should be spent outdoors enjoying the last of the city's rare balmy summer weather. Several gorgeous parks exhibit the Pacific Northwest's lush beauty, and a unique option for a picnic is Gas Works Park. Notably, it overlooks Lake Union, an iconic Seattle feature, and includes the remnants of a gas plant built in the early 1900s. Although you can't swim in Lake Union, there is arguably a cooler alternative: Hot Tub Boats.
These small joystick-controlled vessels fit six people and provide unforgettable views of the city. Another way to enjoy Lake Union and Seattle on Labor Day is by kayak or paddleboard. There are several rental providers in the city, including the Northwest Outdoor Center. Visitors can even kayak to view the famed houseboat from the 1993 film "Sleepless in Seattle." If you're looking to spend your Labor Day weekend on the beach, Mount Baker Park is ideal for swimming, as there will be lifeguards posted until Labor Day.
Families can head to the famed Pike Place Market, which boasts stores like Sweetie's Candy and fish throwing demonstrations at the Pike Place Fish Market. Don't forget to grab something to eat at one of its many eateries such as mac and cheese from Beecher's Handmade Cheese. The Seattle Aquarium's Ocean Pavilion also features an array of new exhibits, and will open on August 29, just in time for Labor Day weekend.
Events in and near Seattle during Labor Day weekend
If your Seattle Labor Day weekend itinerary wasn't full enough, there's still more to be experienced. From August 30 to Labor Day, PAX West will be held at the Seattle Convention Center, celebrating all things video games with freeplay opportunities, panels, and much more. For classic Labor Day fun, there are two festivals within driving distance of the city: The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe and the Washington State Fair in Puyallup. Both are less than an hour from Seattle, and guests can expect live music, carnival rides, and an array of exhibits and additional events. And, of course, you can't forget the eclectic food offered at state fairs. Keep in mind that the last day to enjoy the Evergreen State Fair and the Washington State Fair is Labor Day.
If you're looking for even more things to do outside the city for your holiday weekend, no problem. During your time in Seattle, take advantage of its proximity to Mount Rainier National Park, which features the Wonderland Trail, a rewarding hike around an active volcano and Wallace Falls State Park, a lesser known state park in Washington. Likewise, visitors can easily venture to Bainbridge Island, a picturesque destination that can be accessed via a ferry ride from the Seattle Terminal on the Seattle Waterfront. All this to say, a Labor Day weekend in Seattle is sure to be memorable.