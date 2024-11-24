Paradise Awaits At This Hidden Gem In Thailand Offering Private Pools In The Lap Of Luxury
Home to some of the world's most unspoiled beaches and hidden swimming spots, Thailand offers plenty of options for unplugging and recharging. It's also known as "The Land of Smiles" and is renowned for friendly and thoughtful hospitality. If you are considering a serene getaway, skip the overcrowded town of Phuket and head to Pattaya, a thriving and underrated beach city.
Located on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, Pattaya is about two hours by car from Bangkok. Take a dip in the turquoise waters of Koh Larn Island and wander the grounds of the Sanctuary of Truth, a spectacular wooden structure accented with exquisite carvings christened as a museum, temple, and palace. Then, unwind at La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya in the village of Bang Lamung. It's located in a peaceful, residential neighborhood about 4 miles east of central Pattaya. Bang Lamung is famous for its vibrant temples, a floating market, and an elephant sanctuary. The famed La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya is a paradise that provides a feeling of exclusivity, privacy, and comfort in a modern, minimalist setting.
Bask in the resort's luxe villas
The textured wood cladding and neutral floors in each deluxe pool villa at La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya evoke a connection to nature in your home away from home. The private indoor jacuzzi pool eliminates water pollutants without the use of chemicals so you can indulge in a heated swim without worrying about chlorine damaging your skin and hair. Each villa has a 50-inch smart TV, Bluetooth speakers, and a Nespresso machine to ensure you're connected and caffeinated throughout your day. Additionally, a Japanese bidet in each room will keep you feeling clean and dry between dips in the pool.
Room service at La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya makes it tempting to stay in your villa all day. One option is the Dolce & Amore Package, which includes a floating breakfast (so you can indulge in a scrumptious breakfast without ever leaving your pool), a bottle of rosé wine (a match made in heaven with breakfast), and a photographer to capture the special moment with your sweetheart. And it's no problem if you want to hop back in bed after your meal — the extravagant package also includes late check-out. The best part about the bundle is that it includes tickets to the Great&Grand Sweet Destination, a Candy Land-themed park serving an insane selection of frozen treats. There is a reason to leave your villa after all!
Enjoy sustainable amenities and family fun
For an especially fancy getaway, book one of La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya's deluxe villas, with direct access to the outdoor pool from your terrace. You can float around with the perfect cocktail from the Opale Swim-Up Bar. Made with fresh passion fruit and plenty of crushed ice, Crystal Lover will instantly cool you off, even on the hottest day.
As the smiling families on social media will testify, La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya is the ideal spot to travel with children. The family villas provide baby cribs, toys, and pull-out beds to keep guests of all ages comfy. Outside, have some fun with your little ones at the on-site Alessandrite water park, where you can ride down the water slides and splash around with sprinklers. Then, when you're getting pampered by a professional from Privé Spa, your child can choose a treatment from the kids' spa, too!
La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya is also an eco-forward resort. Winner of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration's 2024 Green Hotel Award, the resort combines luxury with sustainability. The property's vast ground is best traversed with a low-emission electric bike or golf cart, which is free of charge. As a leader in sustainability in Thailand, the resort often hosts community events to cultivate positive environmental impacts. These incentives are proof that luxury doesn't have to come at the cost of the planet.