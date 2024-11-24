Paradise Awaits At This Hidden Gem In Thailand Offering Private Pools In The Lap Of Luxury

For an especially fancy getaway, book one of La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya's deluxe villas, with direct access to the outdoor pool from your terrace. You can float around with the perfect cocktail from the Opale Swim-Up Bar. Made with fresh passion fruit and plenty of crushed ice, Crystal Lover will instantly cool you off, even on the hottest day.

Advertisement

As the smiling families on social media will testify, La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya is the ideal spot to travel with children. The family villas provide baby cribs, toys, and pull-out beds to keep guests of all ages comfy. Outside, have some fun with your little ones at the on-site Alessandrite water park, where you can ride down the water slides and splash around with sprinklers. Then, when you're getting pampered by a professional from Privé Spa, your child can choose a treatment from the kids' spa, too!

La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya is also an eco-forward resort. Winner of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration's 2024 Green Hotel Award, the resort combines luxury with sustainability. The property's vast ground is best traversed with a low-emission electric bike or golf cart, which is free of charge. As a leader in sustainability in Thailand, the resort often hosts community events to cultivate positive environmental impacts. These incentives are proof that luxury doesn't have to come at the cost of the planet.

Advertisement